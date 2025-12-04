They will head into the auction with a remaining purse of INR 43.4 crore.

The IPL 2026 auction is just two weeks away and the CSK top priorities are talk of the town leading to the event on December 16. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings hit a reset button after a mediocre season earlier this year, and will head into the auction with the second-highest budget.

Ahead of the retention deadline, getting Sanju Samson was among the CSK top priorities. They did so by trading out Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals. One surprise in the CSK released players 2026 was star fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana.

The CSK remaining purse for the mini auction stands at INR 43.4 crore. As they look to rebuild the squad, we take a look at the CSK top priorities at IPL 2026 auction.

What Will Be CSK Top Priorities At IPL 2026 Auction?

Chennai Super Kings did some smart business during the previous season, bringing in some top quality players as injury replacements. They added Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis to the squad, which has made them a much better unit. The Sanju Samson trade has further bolstered them.

However, they do have a few holes in the squad. CSK need an overseas lower middle order hitter and finger spinners. They have Nathan Ellis but would still search for another overseas pacer. Let’s take a look at the CSK top priorities for each of these requirements.

Overseas Middle Order Hitter

Cameron Green – The Australian all-rounder is set to attract a bidding war with CSK and KKR being the top two contenders. Green has been excellent in T20 cricket, and has the ability to bat anywhere in the line-up. He has experience of playing as a finisher in the IPL. His ability to bowl right arm pace makes him an attractive asset. CSK do not have as many requirements as KKR, which gives them more freedom to secure Green.

Liam Livingstone – If not Green, Liam Livingstone could be amongst the CSK targets at IPL 2026 auction. The Englishman had a poor season for RCB earlier this year but has found his form in other leagues. He has the skill-set and experience to be the finisher, and could fit into the Super Kings side.

David Miller – The South African power hitter could also be among CSK target players. David Miller had a pretty underwhelming season for Lucknow Super Giants, and was released. But he is a veteran with enormous experience as a finisher. He can take on spin and pace, making him a good fit in the CSK squad.

Overseas Pace Bowler

Matt Henry – The New Zealand seamer should be among CSK top priorities as they look to find an alternative to Pathirana. Matt Henry has been exceptional across formats and in varying conditions. He has snared 45 wickets from 28 innings in T20 cricket this year at an economy of 7.33. He brings with him a high-quality new ball bowling, and can be solid in other phases too.

Anrich Nortje – The South Africa speedster can be a good option at CSK as the lead pacer. Anrich Nortje wasn’t at his best in the previous season for KKR, battling through injury and form issues. But he recently made his return during the CSA T20 Challenge, and has done well. CSK could go for him as a middle overs enforcer.

Matheesha Pathirana – Although they released him, it would not be a surprise if the franchise looks to reacquire him in the mini auction. CSK had retained him ahead of the 2025 mega auction for INR 13 crore. The Sri Lankan pacer has had a tough time but at his best, there aren’t many better T20 bowlers.

ALSO READ:

Finger Spinners

Akeal Hosein – With Ravindra Jadeja being traded out, one of the CSK top priorities will be to find a quality left-arm spinner. Akeal Hosein could be the top target as someone who has played for their sister franchises. He is adept at defensive bowling and can be effective on Indian pitches.

R Sanjay Yadav – Most of the high quality left-arm spinners in the country have been retained by their franchises. Which means there aren’t many options left in the mini auction. R Sanjay Yadav could be one of the better options as he can offer CSK all-round value. He is a destructive hitter in the middle and lower middle order apart from his bowling.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.