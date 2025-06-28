Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Vijay Shankar put up a stellar all-round show in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2025). Playing for the Chepauk Super Gillies in a match against the Madurai Panthers earlier today (June 28), the 34-year-old first delivered the goods with the ball, taking a three-wicket haul.

The dynamic right-hander then showcased his batting prowess by slamming an unbeaten knock of 28*(17 balls), including two boundaries and a maximum to help his side over the finishing line in a rain-curtailed match. The win also helped the Gillies maintain their unbeaten run this season and extend their lead at the top of the points table with seven wins from as many games and 14 points.

Having already qualified for the playoffs, the most successful side in the TNPL, the Chepauk outfit will now be gunning for their fifth title.

CSK star Vijay Shankar raises stocks for IPL 2026

Shankar, who was bought by CSK for INR 1.2 crores, has looked in good touch throughout the TNPL 2025 season which will help him raises his stocks for the upcoming IPL 2026.

He is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in TNPL this season, amassing 237 runs in seven games at a stellar average of 79 and a strike rate touching 160s. With the ball as well, Shankar snared eight scalps with best match-figures of 3/23.

His recent form in the shortest format will definitely play a big role in setting his demands for IPL 2026. With CSK shifting their focus to younger players after a disappointing last season where they finished last, it remains to be seen if the Chennai outfit opts to retain Shankar for next season.

In IPL 2025, Shankar played six matches for CSK, scoring 118 runs at an average of 39.33 including a best score of 69*.

