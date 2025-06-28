News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
CSK Star Vijay Shankar Puts Up All-Round Show in TNPL 2025 With Three Wickets and Matchwinning 27*(18) To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026.jpg
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Star Puts Up All-Round Show in TNPL 2025 With Three Wickets and Matchwinning 28*(17) To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 28, 2025
2 min read
CSK Star Vijay Shankar Puts Up All-Round Show in TNPL 2025 With Three Wickets and Matchwinning 27*(18) To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026.jpg

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Vijay Shankar put up a stellar all-round show in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2025). Playing for the Chepauk Super Gillies in a match against the Madurai Panthers earlier today (June 28), the 34-year-old first delivered the goods with the ball, taking a three-wicket haul.

The dynamic right-hander then showcased his batting prowess by slamming an unbeaten knock of 28*(17 balls), including two boundaries and a maximum to help his side over the finishing line in a rain-curtailed match. The win also helped the Gillies maintain their unbeaten run this season and extend their lead at the top of the points table with seven wins from as many games and 14 points.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Having already qualified for the playoffs, the most successful side in the TNPL, the Chepauk outfit will now be gunning for their fifth title.

ALSO READ:

CSK star Vijay Shankar raises stocks for IPL 2026

Shankar, who was bought by CSK for INR 1.2 crores, has looked in good touch throughout the TNPL 2025 season which will help him raises his stocks for the upcoming IPL 2026.

He is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in TNPL this season, amassing 237 runs in seven games at a stellar average of 79 and a strike rate touching 160s. With the ball as well, Shankar snared eight scalps with best match-figures of 3/23.

His recent form in the shortest format will definitely play a big role in setting his demands for IPL 2026. With CSK shifting their focus to younger players after a disappointing last season where they finished last, it remains to be seen if the Chennai outfit opts to retain Shankar for next season.

In IPL 2025, Shankar played six matches for CSK, scoring 118 runs at an average of 39.33 including a best score of 69*.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2026
Vijay Shankar
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Might Be In Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were eliminated from the group stage of IPL 2025.
7:59 pm
Amogh Bodas
CSK Player Khaleel Ahmed Joins Essex in County Championship To Push His Case for a India Test Spot

CSK Player Joins Essex in County Championship To Push His Case for a India Test Spot

7:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Major League Cricket Heinrich Klaasen

SRH Icon Steps Down As Captain, Former Punjab Kings All-Rounder Replaces As Skipper At Seattle Orcas After Losing Streak in MLC 2025

However, after removing Mott from his head coach role, they have not roped in any replacement.
6:05 pm
Ashish Satyam
CSK IPL 2025 Sensation Dewald Brevis Impresses on Test Debut; Slams a Series of Three Sixes To Reach Fifty

CSK IPL 2025 Sensation Impresses on Test Debut; Slams a Series of Three Sixes To Reach Fifty

6:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Not Arshdeep Singh, Another Punjab Kings Star Spotted in India Nets Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

A few journalists covering the matches from the ground clicked him with Indian players.
5:06 pm
Darpan Jain
Not Sanju Samson, Another Rajasthan Royals Player Dhruv Jurel Might Be Released or Traded Before IPL 2026 Auction

Not Sanju Samson, Another Rajasthan Royals Player Be Released or Traded Before IPL 2026 Auction

He scored only 333 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.
2:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.