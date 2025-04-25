News
CSK vs SRH Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

CSK vs SRH Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams lost their previous match.

CSK vs SRH Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings lost their previous match to Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. Out of eight matches this season, they have won only two and lost six.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also faced a defeat in their last game, losing by seven wickets. They have played eight matches as well, with the same result of two wins and six losses.

CSK vs SRH Playing 11 Today 

Both teams lost their previous match, but they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven. SRH, however, might consider making just one change.

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Even though Chennai Super Kings lost their last match against Mumbai Indians, they might stick with the same playing eleven. The only possible change could be bringing in Dewald Brevis in place of Vijay Shankar, otherwise the team is likely to remain unchanged.

CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin

CSK Batting Order: 

  • Openers: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra
  • No.3: Ayush Mhatre
  • Middle-order: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton
  • Lower-order: Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin (likely impact player)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 

Sunrisers Hyderabad also lost their last match but are likely to stick with most of the same playing eleven. The only possible change could be bringing back Mohammed Shami in place of Jaydev Unadkat.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat

SRH Batting Order: 

  • Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head
  • No.3: Ishan Kishan
  • Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar (likely impact player)
  • Lower order: Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga


