CSK Youngster Narrates Heart-warming Incident, Reveals How He Asked RCB Legend for His Number

He notched up 225 runs in just six matches for CSK at a blistering strike rate of 180.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Dewald Brevis has recently opened up about his first interaction with the legendary Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers. The 22-year-old has grown up idolising the South African great and also shown some glimpses of the veteran batter in his limited appearances for the country so far.
The young batting sensation, who is already famously known as “Baby AB”, discussed how he met the former Proteas batter for the first time. The CSK prodigy has already notched up 318 runs, including a smashing century, for South Africa in 10 T20I matches at a fierce strike rate of 191.56.
“We were at a restaurant with my brother and family, and AB and his wife walked past us, and somehow I stood there, starstruck. I wanted to ask for a picture but I couldn’t get it out. Then his wife told, ‘AB, come for a picture,’ and that’s how I got my first photo with him,” stated the batter to SuperSport.
The batter, who recently put up a stunning show with his match-winning unbeaten 125-run knock against Australia in the second AUS vs SA T20I, also revealed how he managed to get the number of the RCB great. Brevis also mentioned that he continued to stay in touch with the legendary batter, as that brief interaction beautifully turned their relationship into a mentor and a mentee.
“He [Brevis’ childhood friend] told us ‘listen, AB is at the school,’ and we rushed there. I was still star-struck. We couldn’t get any questions out. He was ready to leave and I asked, ‘AB, you can say no, but can I please have your number?’ Then he gave me his number and I sent him a message later just to say thank you,” added Brevis.
Previously, the batter scored 230 runs in 10 matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI) across two seasons, in IPL 2022 and IPL 2024. But the franchise released him from their squad ahead of the IPL 2025 and he also went unsold in the latest IPL auction.
However, their arch-rivals CSK, were struggling severely in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The prodigy joined their squad midway through the season as an injury replacement and produced an astonishing show towards the business end of the latest IPL edition. He notched up 225 runs in just six matches at a blistering strike rate of 180.
After this spectacular performance in his debut season for the Men in Yellow, the management would definitely look to keep him in their core team while regrouping the side ahead of the next IPL season. Notably, the five-time winners managed to win just four out of their 14 league-stage matches and finished the season at the bottom of the points table.