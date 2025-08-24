CSK Youngster Narrates Heart-warming Incident, Reveals How He Asked RCB Legend for His Number

He notched up 225 runs in just six matches for CSK at a blistering strike rate of 180.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Dewald Brevis has recently opened up about his first interaction with the legendary Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers. The 22-year-old has grown up idolising the South African great and also shown some glimpses of the veteran batter in his limited appearances for the country so far.

All matches (68) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SKA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 DCDM – DVDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 MIEDM – GGDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 SWDM – ADKRDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 QAT – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – KWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 JER – DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – IRE-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 CAGS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ARKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – South Mackay South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 423/2 SA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS 116/10 TMB 119/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB 2/0 WSS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SGR 34/2 WYN 148/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Wellington Point T20 Max Competition, 2025 RLS 173/6 SSC 98/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Robina T20 Max Competition, 2025 GCT 62/3 UOQ 132/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB – VLLY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB – GCT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 130/10 AS-A 131/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – The Gardens Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 107/10 PSA 155/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings

Dewald Brevis on His First Interaction With AB de Villiers

The young batting sensation, who is already famously known as “Baby AB”, discussed how he met the former Proteas batter for the first time. The CSK prodigy has already notched up 318 runs, including a smashing century, for South Africa in 10 T20I matches at a fierce strike rate of 191.56.

“We were at a restaurant with my brother and family, and AB and his wife walked past us, and somehow I stood there, starstruck. I wanted to ask for a picture but I couldn’t get it out. Then his wife told, ‘AB, come for a picture,’ and that’s how I got my first photo with him,” stated the batter to SuperSport.

ALSO READ:

The batter, who recently put up a stunning show with his match-winning unbeaten 125-run knock against Australia in the second AUS vs SA T20I, also revealed how he managed to get the number of the RCB great. Brevis also mentioned that he continued to stay in touch with the legendary batter, as that brief interaction beautifully turned their relationship into a mentor and a mentee.

“He [Brevis’ childhood friend] told us ‘listen, AB is at the school,’ and we rushed there. I was still star-struck. We couldn’t get any questions out. He was ready to leave and I asked, ‘AB, you can say no, but can I please have your number?’ Then he gave me his number and I sent him a message later just to say thank you,” added Brevis.

Dewald Brevis’ Inclusion Bolstered CSK in IPL 2025

Previously, the batter scored 230 runs in 10 matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI) across two seasons, in IPL 2022 and IPL 2024. But the franchise released him from their squad ahead of the IPL 2025 and he also went unsold in the latest IPL auction.

However, their arch-rivals CSK, were struggling severely in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The prodigy joined their squad midway through the season as an injury replacement and produced an astonishing show towards the business end of the latest IPL edition. He notched up 225 runs in just six matches at a blistering strike rate of 180.

After this spectacular performance in his debut season for the Men in Yellow, the management would definitely look to keep him in their core team while regrouping the side ahead of the next IPL season. Notably, the five-time winners managed to win just four out of their 14 league-stage matches and finished the season at the bottom of the points table.