CSK Youngster’s Blazing Finish in DPL 2025 Raises Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He amassed 31 runs off just nine balls at an astonishing strike rate of 344.44.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Vansh Bedi has played a whirlwind finishing innings against the New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The gloveman smacked 31 runs off just nine balls, which included only one boundary and four sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 344.44. The 22-year-old’s fierce innings proved to be crucial for the Purani Dilli 6, as they defeated the Tigers by a mere margin of 10 runs. This may also uplift his retention chances for CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 in DPL 2025

After being invited to bat first, Purani Dilli 6 opener Samarth Seth provided a pulsating start to their innings. He notched up 80 runs off 46 balls at a blistering strike rate of 173.91. Pranav Pant also contributed with a 36-ball 46, before Bedi’s late surge powered them to set 200/6 on the scoreboard. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Prince Yadav, who is representing the New Delhi Tigers, scalped two wickets at an economy of 8.50 against his former DPL franchise.

In the second innings, Shivam Gupta, skipper Himmat Singh and Vaibhav Rawal’s fiery knocks pushed them closer to the total. But a poor finish from the middle and lower order saw them miss out on winning their second match of the league by just 10 runs. New Delhi Tigers have managed to win only one out of their four league stage fixtures so far. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 have registered two victories in three matches to be placed fourth in the points table.

CSK Might Retain Vansh Bedi Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Chennai acquired Bedi for INR 55 lakhs ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. But unfortunately, the youngster got ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury without playing a match for the franchise. Wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel replaced him in the squad and scored 68 runs in three matches at a stunning strike rate of 212.50.

However, if the keeper-batter continues his fiery form in the upcoming fixtures, the five-time IPL winners may look to retain him ahead of the next IPL season. After a dismal IPL 2025, which ended with a bottom-place finish in the points table, the Men in Yellow would look to make a smashing comeback in the upcoming IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.