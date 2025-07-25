News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Delhi Capitals (DC) started IPL 2025 on a high note, winning six of their first eight games before their form tapered off.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Dehi Capitals Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List of Players DC Will Release

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 25, 2025
4 min read

While they had a few quality players, DC still need to let a few go.

Delhi Capitals (DC) started IPL 2025 on a high note, winning six of their first eight games before their form tapered off.

Delhi Capitals (DC) started IPL 2025 on a high note, winning six of their first eight games and looking certain to qualify for the playoffs. However, their form tapered off in the second half, and the team could only win one match in the next six, with one ending in a no-result. Hence, DC failed to qualify for the next round and had to settle for a No.5 spot.

While they had a few quality players, DC still need to let a few go and free some purse ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. There were a few players who couldn’t perform according to expectations and can be released. This will allow them to get better players in the auction.

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

0/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

KL Gladiators KLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

Delhi Capitals Released Players List For IPL 2026 Auction

DC might not change the core group, but they would still need to plan for the future. Here’s a look at the likely DC Released Players List:

Likely Final Delhi Capitals Released Players List

  • Tripurana Vijay
  • Manvanth Kumar L
  • Madhav Tiwari
  • Dushmantha Chameera
  • Darshan Nalkande
  • Mohit Sharma
  • T Natarajan

Big Players Who Feature in DC Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

DC might look to part ways with a few underperformers to free up budget. Here’s a look at some of the big players and why they feature in the expected DC Released Players List:

Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera joined Delhi Capitals for INR 75 Lakhs but couldn’t perform according to expectations in limited chances. He snared four wickets at 42.75 runs apiece and conceded 11.40 runs apiece in five innings. Furthermore, he has injury issues and may not be worth enough to secure an overseas slot.

Mohit Sharma

DC had a plan to get experienced bowlers in the previous auction and succeeded in their idea, but the move didn’t work. One of those who failed to impress was Mohit Sharma, who could only take two wickets and had an economy rate of 10.28 in eight outings. His variations were found out, and this might be an unwanted territory since he doesn’t have the pace.

T Natarajan

T Natarajan might be unfortunate to get released by DC. He wasn’t completely fit after recovering from injury and missed almost full action in IPL 2025. DC spent a whopping INR 10.75 crores and will look to release him to free up some purse.

Likely DC squad Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Category: Retained

KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Viprag Nigam, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs. Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc

Category: Released

Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Captaincy Status:

Axar Patel was appointed as a full-time captain last year and did a reasonable job, even if his team didn’t qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2025. Hence, he must get an extended run as a skipper. KL Rahul can be the vice-captain if DC don’t want Faf du Plessis to remain in the leadership role due to his age and recent injury issues.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals Targets At IPL 2026 Auction in Place of Released Players

Yudhvir Singh Charak

Rajasthan Royals (RR) might release Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Delhi Capitals will have a chance to include him. He can bowl at a reasonable pace and can bowl hard lengths in the middle over, making him an ideal replacement for Chameera. He doesn’t waste an overseas slot either.

Richard Gleeson

Richard Gleeson is another quick bowler who can bowl hard lengths. He has the pace and has done well in other T20 leagues. He can be DC’s enforcer in the middle overs if they are looking for overseas options.

Spencer Johnson

Delhi Capitals can have Spencer Johnson as a backup for Mitchell Starc. While they will retain Starc, his availability can often be an issue. Johnson is also a left-arm pacer and might act as a nice backup.

FAQs

Which players could be released by DC?

Likely released names include Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera, and Darshan Nalkande.

Who will DC target in place of T Natarajan at IPL 2026 auction?

Spencer Johnson can replace T Natarajan at DC. While he is still raw, Johnson has the ingredients to be a solid bowler.

Who will DC target in place of Dushmantha Chameera at IPL 2026 auction?

DC can target Richard Gleeson to replace Dushmantha Chameera.

Who will DC target in place of Mohit Sharma at IPL 2026 auction?

DC can include Yudhvir Singh Charak in place of Mohit Sharma.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
DC
Delhi Capitals
Dushmantha Chameera
IPL 2026 Auction
Mitchell Starc
Mohit Sharma
T Natarajan
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

CSK Star Could Be An Ideal Fit At KKR In IPL 2026

He scored 156 runs at an average of 31.20 in IPL 2025.
11:26 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rachin Ravindra IPL 2026 Retention Chennai Super Kings

He Had a Forgettable IPL 2025, but CSK Star Is Making a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He scored 63 runs off 39 balls.
9:59 pm
Aditya Ighe
Mumbai Indians Star Continues Impressive Form in County Cricket, Slams Fifties in Consecutive Games for Hampshire

Mumbai Indians Star Continues Impressive Form in County Cricket, Slams Fifties in Consecutive Games for Hampshire

11:21 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB Romario Shepherd Jacob Bethell Swapnil Singh

3 RCB Players Who Should Ask For A Release To Get Better Bids At IPL 2026 Auction

RCB clinched their maiden IPL title in 2025.
9:20 pm
Aditya Ighe
Umran Malik KKR IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Umran Malik in IPL 2026 Auction if KKR Release Him

He was bought for INR 75 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.
12:33 pm
Darpan Jain
KKR Chris Lynn

Former KKR Star Sizzles in WCL 2025 with 27-Ball 81 Against West Indies

He scored 400 runs with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in consecutive seasons in 2018 and 2019 and was one of the most-feared openers in the game.
4:51 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.