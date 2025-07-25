Dehi Capitals Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List of Players DC Will Release

While they had a few quality players, DC still need to let a few go.

Delhi Capitals (DC) started IPL 2025 on a high note, winning six of their first eight games and looking certain to qualify for the playoffs. However, their form tapered off in the second half, and the team could only win one match in the next six, with one ending in a no-result. Hence, DC failed to qualify for the next round and had to settle for a No.5 spot.

While they had a few quality players, DC still need to let a few go and free some purse ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. There were a few players who couldn’t perform according to expectations and can be released. This will allow them to get better players in the auction.

Delhi Capitals Released Players List For IPL 2026 Auction

DC might not change the core group, but they would still need to plan for the future. Here’s a look at the likely DC Released Players List:

Likely Final Delhi Capitals Released Players List

Tripurana Vijay

Manvanth Kumar L

Madhav Tiwari

Dushmantha Chameera

Darshan Nalkande

Mohit Sharma

T Natarajan

Big Players Who Feature in DC Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

DC might look to part ways with a few underperformers to free up budget. Here’s a look at some of the big players and why they feature in the expected DC Released Players List:

Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera joined Delhi Capitals for INR 75 Lakhs but couldn’t perform according to expectations in limited chances. He snared four wickets at 42.75 runs apiece and conceded 11.40 runs apiece in five innings. Furthermore, he has injury issues and may not be worth enough to secure an overseas slot.

Mohit Sharma

DC had a plan to get experienced bowlers in the previous auction and succeeded in their idea, but the move didn’t work. One of those who failed to impress was Mohit Sharma, who could only take two wickets and had an economy rate of 10.28 in eight outings. His variations were found out, and this might be an unwanted territory since he doesn’t have the pace.

T Natarajan

T Natarajan might be unfortunate to get released by DC. He wasn’t completely fit after recovering from injury and missed almost full action in IPL 2025. DC spent a whopping INR 10.75 crores and will look to release him to free up some purse.

Likely DC squad Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Category: Retained

KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Viprag Nigam, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs. Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc

Category: Released

Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Captaincy Status:

Axar Patel was appointed as a full-time captain last year and did a reasonable job, even if his team didn’t qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2025. Hence, he must get an extended run as a skipper. KL Rahul can be the vice-captain if DC don’t want Faf du Plessis to remain in the leadership role due to his age and recent injury issues.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals Targets At IPL 2026 Auction in Place of Released Players

Yudhvir Singh Charak

Rajasthan Royals (RR) might release Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Delhi Capitals will have a chance to include him. He can bowl at a reasonable pace and can bowl hard lengths in the middle over, making him an ideal replacement for Chameera. He doesn’t waste an overseas slot either.

Richard Gleeson

Richard Gleeson is another quick bowler who can bowl hard lengths. He has the pace and has done well in other T20 leagues. He can be DC’s enforcer in the middle overs if they are looking for overseas options.

Spencer Johnson

Delhi Capitals can have Spencer Johnson as a backup for Mitchell Starc. While they will retain Starc, his availability can often be an issue. Johnson is also a left-arm pacer and might act as a nice backup.

FAQs

Which players could be released by DC?

Likely released names include Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera, and Darshan Nalkande.

Who will DC target in place of T Natarajan at IPL 2026 auction?

Spencer Johnson can replace T Natarajan at DC. While he is still raw, Johnson has the ingredients to be a solid bowler.

Who will DC target in place of Dushmantha Chameera at IPL 2026 auction?

DC can target Richard Gleeson to replace Dushmantha Chameera.

Who will DC target in place of Mohit Sharma at IPL 2026 auction?

DC can include Yudhvir Singh Charak in place of Mohit Sharma.

