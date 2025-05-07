Delhi Capitals Announce Young Afghanistan Batter As Replacement for Harry Brook for Rest of IPL 2025

Harry Brook had pulled out of IPL 2025 before the tournament to focus on England commitments.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have named young Afghanistan opener Sediqullah Atal as the replacement for England’s Harry Brook for the rest of the IPL 2025 season. He joins Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 1.25 crore.

The England batter had also pulled out of IPL 2024 due to the passing away of his grandmother. He had been acquired by Delhi Capitals prior to IPL 2024.

Sediqullah Atal’s international career so far

Sediqullah Atal has played one Test, nine ODIs and nine T20Is for Afghanistan. He has aggregated 434 runs across the three formats, with 335 runs alone in ODIs.

He became a prominent name in Kabul Premier League 2023, wherein he amassed 48 runs in an over during a game. In that match, he remained unbeaten on 118 runs from 56 balls.

In the 2024 ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup T20 tournament, he finished as the top run-getter with 368 runs from five matches.

Delhi Capitals, currently fifth in the standings, will next take on Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Thursday. The Axar Patel-led side currently have 13 points from 11 matches. They remain in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs and are among seven teams fighting for the four spots.

