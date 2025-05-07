News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Sediqullah Atal Delhi Capitals Harry Brook replacement IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

Delhi Capitals Announce Young Afghanistan Batter As Replacement for Harry Brook for Rest of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Harry Brook had pulled out of IPL 2025 before the tournament to focus on England commitments.

Sediqullah Atal Delhi Capitals Harry Brook replacement IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) have named young Afghanistan opener Sediqullah Atal as the replacement for England’s Harry Brook for the rest of the IPL 2025 season. He joins Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 1.25 crore.

Harry Brook had pulled out of IPL 2025 before the tournament to focus on England commitments.

The England batter had also pulled out of IPL 2024 due to the passing away of his grandmother. He had been acquired by Delhi Capitals prior to IPL 2024.

Sediqullah Atal’s international career so far

Sediqullah Atal has played one Test, nine ODIs and nine T20Is for Afghanistan. He has aggregated 434 runs across the three formats, with 335 runs alone in ODIs.

He became a prominent name in Kabul Premier League 2023, wherein he amassed 48 runs in an over during a game. In that match, he remained unbeaten on 118 runs from 56 balls.

ALSO READ:

In the 2024 ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup T20 tournament, he finished as the top run-getter with 368 runs from five matches.

Delhi Capitals, currently fifth in the standings, will next take on Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Thursday. The Axar Patel-led side currently have 13 points from 11 matches. They remain in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs and are among seven teams fighting for the four spots.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Harry Brook
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Sediqullah Atal

Related posts

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

11:28 pm
CX Staff Writer
Dewald Brevis slams Vaibhav Arora KKR vs CSK IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis Locks Place in Future CSK Setup; Smashes Vaibhav Arora for 30 Runs in An Over in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Dewald Brevis was in explosive form during the IPL 2025 match between KKR and CSK.
11:07 pm
Vishnu PN
RCB Sign Former PBKS Skipper As Injury Replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for Remainder of IPL 2025

RCB Sign Former PBKS Skipper As Injury Replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for Remainder of IPL 2025

He previously played for RCB back in 2011-13.
9:49 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
MS Dhoni Continues Breaking Records; Becomes First Player To Achieve MASSIVE Milestone During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

MS Dhoni Continues Breaking Records; Becomes First Player To Achieve MASSIVE Milestone During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Dhoni continued making history.
8:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is Harshit Rana Not in KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Rajasthan Royals?

Why Is Harshit Rana Not In KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against CSK?

Harshit Rana has 13 wickets from 11 matches in IPL 2025
8:29 pm
Samarnath Soory

Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Absent From KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against CSK?

Venkatesh Iyer has played all 11 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.
10:15 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.