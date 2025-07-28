News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Delhi Capitals Tristan Stubbs IPL 2026 retention and auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals Could Consider Big Role For Overseas Star Central To Retention Plans Before IPL 2026 Auction

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 28, 2025
3 min read

He was Delhi Capitals' third leading run getter in IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals Tristan Stubbs IPL 2026 retention and auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on a high. They won five matches on the trot. Everyone seemed to be working for them except their top order. Before the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, DC are expected to make some changes to their lineup by finalising their retentions, mainly their South African all-rounder. Tristan Stubbs, who is mainly known for striking with his willow, might get a promotion in the batting order to solve their middle-order muddle.

Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
County Championship Division One, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Twickenham TWI

77/10

Banstead BAN

212/6

Banstead beat Twickenham by 135 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
East Molesey ESM

133/5

Banstead BAN

134/0

Banstead won by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

74/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

50/2

Bud Cricket Club BCC

51/4

Bud Cricket Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

140/8

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

137/7

91 Yards Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 runs

Match delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Maxx Cricket Club MXC

97/1

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

93/5

Maxx Cricket Club beat Sky Warriors Cricket Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

108/6

Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

75/10

MR KB Putrajaya Won by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Maxx Cricket Club MXC

89/1

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

83/10

Maxx Cricket Club Won by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

183/7

Boost Defenders BDS

182/6

Band-e-Amir Dragons Won by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

191/6

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

141/9

Speen Ghar Tigers won by 50 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

32/1

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

178/10

Fixtures Standings

The Capitals saw two young sensations, Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam, winning the game for the side by a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Then Mitchell Starc bowled a stupendous 20th and a Super Over against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Prolific batter KL Rahul smashed 53-ball 93 runs against his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, they didn’t manage to maintain the winning momentum, losing seven matches out of nine. As the tournament progressed, DC’s struggles in different areas came to the surface. They had an issue with opening pairs from the start of the season. But the lower order lost form while the bowling attack struggled to control the flow of runs. The more concerning issue was their middle-order batting, where they didn’t get stability in the middle overs. Thus, DC might award Stubbs the No. 4 position for his consistent performances.

Tristan Stubbs At No. 4

The South African batter has an excellent record for Delhi. The right-hand batter has amassed 678 runs in two seasons, averaging 52.15 and striking at 170.78. All these numbers have come while batting from number five to eight. However, the No. 4 spot isn’t new for Stubbs. In 28 matches, the Proteas batter has played only one inning at number four, smashing 71 runs with seven sixes and three fours against the Mumbai Indians (MI), striking at 285. Overall, Stubbs has racked up 726 runs in 28 matches while striking at 134.69 and with an average of 34.57.

ALSO READ:

His record against spin has also been exceptional. Being a part-time wicketkeeper and spinner, he reads the spinners well. Stubbs has amassed 1011 runs against spinners, averaging 33.70 and a strike rate of 139.44. He has hit over fifty sixes and fours against spinners in the shortest format of cricket.

Hence, Delhi Capitals would look to bring in a player to fill his void down the order and promote him to No. 4. His ability to take down spinners and pacers equally well and shift gears as per need makes him a valuable asset. As the IPL 2026 mini auction is around the corner, the Delhi Capitals might look for a big shift in their middle order.

Stubbs will next play in South Africa’s upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia, starting August 10.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
South Africa
Tristan Stubbs
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Auction WI vs AUS IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Star Could Sizzle in New Role in T20s if He Finds the Right Match at IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 18-ball 47 run in the fourth T20I against West Indies.
8:11 pm
Aditya Ighe
Bangladesh Signs Former PBKS Power-Hitting Coach Julian Wood Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh Signs Former PBKS Power-Hitting Coach Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

He had plied his trade with PBKS back during the IPL 2022 season.
6:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
England Add CSK All-Rounder to 15-Man Squad for 5th Test vs India Amid Workload Concerns

England Add CSK All-Rounder to 15-Man Squad for 5th Test vs India Amid Workload Concerns

3:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Updated World Test Championship Standings After ENG vs IND 4th Test

WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship Standings After ENG vs IND 4th Test

2:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
3 Franchises That Could Target Ramandeep Singh At IPL 2026 Auction If KKR Release Him

3 Franchises That Could Target Ramandeep Singh At IPL 2026 Auction If KKR Release Him

He managed to score only 47 runs in 11 matches in the IPL 2025.
8:02 am
Sreejita Sen
‘I’ll Always Stand by This Team’ – SRH Star Dismisses Transfer Talks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

‘I’ll Always Stand by This Team’ – SRH Star Dismisses Transfer Talks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

6:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.