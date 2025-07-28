Delhi Capitals Could Consider Big Role For Overseas Star Central To Retention Plans Before IPL 2026 Auction

He was Delhi Capitals' third leading run getter in IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on a high. They won five matches on the trot. Everyone seemed to be working for them except their top order. Before the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, DC are expected to make some changes to their lineup by finalising their retentions, mainly their South African all-rounder. Tristan Stubbs, who is mainly known for striking with his willow, might get a promotion in the batting order to solve their middle-order muddle.

The Capitals saw two young sensations, Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam, winning the game for the side by a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Then Mitchell Starc bowled a stupendous 20th and a Super Over against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Prolific batter KL Rahul smashed 53-ball 93 runs against his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, they didn’t manage to maintain the winning momentum, losing seven matches out of nine. As the tournament progressed, DC’s struggles in different areas came to the surface. They had an issue with opening pairs from the start of the season. But the lower order lost form while the bowling attack struggled to control the flow of runs. The more concerning issue was their middle-order batting, where they didn’t get stability in the middle overs. Thus, DC might award Stubbs the No. 4 position for his consistent performances.

Tristan Stubbs At No. 4

The South African batter has an excellent record for Delhi. The right-hand batter has amassed 678 runs in two seasons, averaging 52.15 and striking at 170.78. All these numbers have come while batting from number five to eight. However, the No. 4 spot isn’t new for Stubbs. In 28 matches, the Proteas batter has played only one inning at number four, smashing 71 runs with seven sixes and three fours against the Mumbai Indians (MI), striking at 285. Overall, Stubbs has racked up 726 runs in 28 matches while striking at 134.69 and with an average of 34.57.

His record against spin has also been exceptional. Being a part-time wicketkeeper and spinner, he reads the spinners well. Stubbs has amassed 1011 runs against spinners, averaging 33.70 and a strike rate of 139.44. He has hit over fifty sixes and fours against spinners in the shortest format of cricket.

Hence, Delhi Capitals would look to bring in a player to fill his void down the order and promote him to No. 4. His ability to take down spinners and pacers equally well and shift gears as per need makes him a valuable asset. As the IPL 2026 mini auction is around the corner, the Delhi Capitals might look for a big shift in their middle order.

Stubbs will next play in South Africa’s upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia, starting August 10.

