In a recent development coming in ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), a franchise will have to play their first two home games at a different venue instead of their home ground. The decision has been taken to provide ample time for the curators to ready the pitch.

Delhi Capitals will not be playing their first two home fixtures at Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium. The matches will be shifted to Pune and Cuttack, respectively.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has written a mail to the BCCI and it is learned that the DDCA decided to move the fixture out of the venue as they will host 11 Women’s Premier League (WPL) matches within 13 days in the second leg of the tournament.

IPL team's first two matches set to be moved out of home venue

An Indian Express report read, “The reason is WPL. We will be hosting a total of 11 matches in two weeks and with IPL starting from March 22 the first IPL match in Delhi was supposed to take place on March 24, so we don’t have enough time to prepare pitches. The BCCI has agreed to shift the first two matches and has also given us some breathing space.”

The 17th edition of the IPL will be played in its entirety in India amidst the general elections.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2024 fixtures have been announced for the first 21 matches of IPL 2024. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will get the proceedings underway in the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22.

