Delhi Capitals Franchise Signs Bangladesh Legend For Global Super League 2025

He has replaced the South African Keshav Maharaj in the squad.

Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan will play for Dubai Capitals (DC) in the upcoming Global Super League, starting later this week. He has replaced the South African Keshav Maharaj, who was ruled out due to an injury he sustained during the first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Maharaj suffered a groin injury while batting on Day 3 of the first Test and returned home for further assessment, missing the second game. That he is unavailable for GSL 2025 suggests the injury is severe enough to keep him out of action for some duration.

However, the Capitals won’t mind getting Shakib instead, who brings higher batting value and is equally good as a bowler. In fact, Shakib might be a better option than Maharaj, given the Bangladeshi all-rounder has been one of the finest white-ball spinners in the last decade or so and can be flexible with his batting position.

He has been playing franchise cricket over the years and understands how to add value to a T20 side, even if his recent returns have been dwindling. Shakib is no longer part of the national setup in any format, which means his availability will not be a concern, and he can play the whole tournament.

Why did Rangpur Riders not pick Shakib Al Hasan for GSL 2025?

Bangladesh’s franchise Rangpur Riders had the option to pick Shakib Al Hasan for the tournament, but they didn’t sign him. In a conversation with the reporters, team director Shanian Tanim revealed that the current political situation in the country was the reason behind not signing Shakib, despite a quality addition to any team in the world.

“Shakib Al Hasan is still one of the most valuable players, not only in Bangladesh, but in any franchise league of the world. It is not that we did not want him in the squad, but we know the situation of the country at this moment. Keeping the current situation in mind, we were not able to take him in the squad.”

Shakib has been in controversy for a while now, with several cases lodged against him during the student movement in the country last year and in a stock manipulation case last month. In fact, the Dhaka court imposed a travel ban on him, but it remains unclear whether that ban has been lifted now.

Anyway, the Capitals have had a solid all-rounder who can be mighty effective in Guyana, where spinners get some assistance at times across all phases. Additionally, Shakib has previous experience playing at this venue, and his previous stints will help him and his team settle quickly in a short tournament, where one mistake can be campaign-ending.

