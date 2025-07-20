News
Delhi Capitals Star Raises Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery Spell of 2/6 in BAN vs PAK 1st T20I
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals Star Raises Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery Spell of 2/6 in BAN vs PAK 1st T20I

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 20, 2025
2 min read
Delhi Capitals Star Raises Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery Spell of 2/6 in BAN vs PAK 1st T20I

Delhi Capitals (DC) recruit Mustafizur Rahman put up a stellar bowling display in the ongoing BAN vs PAK 1st T20I and in the process, raised his stakes for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year. The 29-year-old showed why he is lethal in the shortest format in the series opener of the three-match home T20I series, finishing with an incredibly tidy spell of 2/6 in his four overs.

Mustafizur got the wickets Hassan Nawaz and Khushdi Shah and played a clinical role in bundling out Pakistan for a trivial score of 110.

Notably, Fizz was bought by DC in IPL 2025 as a temporary replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk. The Bangladesh speedster was secured for INR 6 crores after the Aussie did not return for the remainder of IPL 2025, which was paused for a week due to a war between India and Pakistan.

Mustafizur played three matches for Delhi Capitals and took four wickets.

ALSO READ:

Why can’t Delhi Capitals keep Mustafizur Rahman in IPL 2026 retention list?

With the upcoming auction slated to be a mini-auction, teams are expected to more or less retain their core while making tweaks in the squad wherever required. For DC however, it will be a big blow since they can’t retain Mustafizur’s services despite his brilliant form.

This is because Mustafizur isn’t eligible for retention according to the revamped replacement rules.

Originally, IPL rules allowed teams to sign replacement players only in cases of illness or injury, provided the issue till their 12th match of the season. However, the governing council updated these regulations, permitting temporary replacements for the remainder of the rescheduled season due to the one-week hiatus.

Thus, DC will have to look to reacquire Mustafizur on the auction day if they want him back. The left-arm pacer has previously represented DC in IPL 2022 and IPL 2023 and has enough IPL experience under his belt with 65 wickets in 60 games, which makes him a hot commodity for teams during the bidding process.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BAN vs PAK
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026
Mustafizur Rahman
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

