Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025 India return
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals Overseas Player Disturbed By Dharamshala Ordeal, Unlikely to Return for IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 2 min read

He has had a forgettable IPL 2025 season so far.

Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025 India return

Delhi Capitals (DC) player Jake Fraser-McGurk is unlikely to return to India for the rest of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Australian batter was “totally disturbed” by the events that took place in Dharamshala on May 8.

When PBKS vs DC match was abandoned

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamshala on May 8 was abandoned due to a floodlight failure. Amid the ongoing political tensions, Pakistan had launched drone attacks in parts of Jammu just minutes before the floodlights went off in Dharamshala.

Spectators were evacuated from the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, whereas players were taken to a safe zone. The players of both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals travelled to Jalandhar from Dharamshala by road, and from there they travelled to Delhi by train.

Other overseas players, including the South African duo of Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs, are however likely to feature for Delhi Capitals for the rest of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals have already been hit by unavailability of foreign players. Mitchell Starc, who was acquired for INR 11.75 crore, may not return to India for the rest of IPL 2025, his manager has reportedly said.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s IPL 2025 so far

Jake Fraser-McGurk has not had an IPL 2025 to remember so far. In six matches, the 23-year-old has scored just 55 runs at a strike-rate of 105.77. This is in stark contrast to IPL 2024, when the youngster had amassed 330 runs from nine matches at a strike-rate of 234.04. That included four half-centuries.

The Axar Patel-led side are in the race to make the IPL 2025 playoffs. They are in fifth place with 13 points from 11 matches. Delhi Capitals will next take on league leaders Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on May 18.

