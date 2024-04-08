Delhi Capitals replace Harry Brook with South African speedster

South African fast bowler has been added to Delhi Capitals squad to bolster their fast bowling attack.

Delhi Capitals has announced its replacement for England batter Harry Brook. Brook, who was signed by the Capitals for INR 4 crore in the IPL 2024 auction, had pulled out of the IPL 2024 citing personal reasons. The star England batter was earlier expected to play a crucial role in DC's middle order.

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was also ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to injury. It was a huge setback for the Capitals who already had limited overseas resources in fast bowling. Young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk had replaced Ngidi in the DC squad.

Delhi Capitals replace Harry Brook with Lizaad Williams

South African speedster Lizaad Williams has been named as Harry Brook's replacement. Williams has joined Delhi Capitals for his base price INR 50 lakhs. The decision was announced through IPL media advisory.

"Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England’s Harry Brook for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL media advisory wrote in its website.

"Since making his international debut in 2021, Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 11 T20 Internationals. He joins Delhi Capitals at his base price of INR 50 lakhs," it further added.

Williams has played 11 T20Is and picked up 16 wickets at an average of 23.18. His economy of 9.69 might be on the higher side but he has a knack of getting wickets. The 30-year-old quick picked up 15 wickets in 9 matches in SA20 played earlier this year and emerged as the fourth highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Delhi Capitals are having a disappointing campaign so far with just one win and four losses so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the table. Anrich Nortje was expected to lead the attack but his form hasn't been great since returning from injury. The fast bowler recently conceded 32 in an over to Romario Shepherd against Mumbai Indians which proved to be the difference in the end as Delhi Capitals lost the match by 29 runs.

