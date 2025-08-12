Delhi Capitals Franchise Sign Bangladesh Speedster in ILT20, Hints at Possibility of Reacquiring in IPL 2026 Auction

He will join as a replacement for English pacer Luke Wood

Delhi Capitals’ sister franchise Dubai Capitals have acquired Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming season of the International League (ILT20). Fizz will join the Capitals as a replacement for English pacer Luke Wood for the third season, slated to start from December 2.

Notably, the ILT20 (2025-26) season has been shifted to an earlier window for the new edition, from its usual January-February timeline.

The signing was confirmed by the franchise via an official post on their official social media handles.

Bringing in, the best in the 𝙁𝙞𝙯-ness 🤩💥



Mustafizur Rehman has joined us, replacing Luke Wood for #DPWorldILT20 Season 3 🔥⚡#SoarHighDubai #WeAreCapitals #Champions pic.twitter.com/CaR7YswDYn — Dubai Capitals (@Dubai_Capitals) August 12, 2025

Earlier during the IPL 2025, DC acquired Rahman for INR 6 crores as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk. He played three games and picked four wickets including a best spell of 3/33.

This will also be Mustafizur’s sixth appearance in an overseas franchise league. In the IPL, he has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals.

The left-arm pacer has also featured for Dambulla Sixers in the Lanka Premier League, Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, and Sussex in England’s Vitality Blast and across five teams in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as well.

ALSO READ:

Why can’t Delhi Capitals keep Mustafizur Rahman in IPL 2026 retention list?

The upcoming auction is expected to be a mini-auction, with most teams likely to retain their core players while making minor squad adjustments. However, DC will face a significant setback as they won’t be able to keep Mustafizur Rahman due to the updated replacement rules, which make him ineligible for retention.

Initially, IPL regulations only permitted replacement signings in cases of injury or illness, given that the issue occurred until the team’s 12th match of the season. However, the rules were later revised to allow temporary replacements for the remainder of the rescheduled season following a one-week break due to the India-Pakistan war.

As a result, DC will have to bid for Mustafizur again in the auction if they wish to secure his services. The left-arm seamer has previously played for DC in IPL 2022 and 2023 and given the recent signing, it is anticipated that the Capitals will try to bring him back in IPL 2026. He has also played for them in IPL 2022 and IPL 2023.