News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals Franchise Sign Bangladesh Speedster in ILT20, Hints at Possibility of Reacquiring in IPL 2026 Auction

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 12, 2025
2 min read

He will join as a replacement for English pacer Luke Wood

Delhi Capitals’ sister franchise Dubai Capitals have acquired Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming season of the International League (ILT20). Fizz will join the Capitals as a replacement for English pacer Luke Wood for the third season, slated to start from December 2.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

191/4

Amaravati Royals AMR

152/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

58/5

Central Delhi Kings CDK

161/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

71/8

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

129/5

Zagreb Sokol beat Zagreb Warriors by 58 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

134/7

Sir Oliver Split SOS

91/4

Zagreb Sokol beat Sir Oliver Split by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

100/6

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Rijeka Markhors RJM

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

136/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

142/4

City Cricket Club CCC

138/5

Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

123/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

124/5

Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

101/1

Johor JOR

100/10

Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Perak PRK

106/5

Selangor SEL

101/10

Perak beat Selangor by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Hubli Tigers HBT

216/4

Shivamogga Lions SML

4/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Blues SLBL

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

165/10

South Africa SA

218/7

South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
12 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings

Notably, the ILT20 (2025-26) season has been shifted to an earlier window for the new edition, from its usual January-February timeline.

The signing was confirmed by the franchise via an official post on their official social media handles.

Earlier during the IPL 2025, DC acquired Rahman for INR 6 crores as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk. He played three games and picked four wickets including a best spell of 3/33.

This will also be Mustafizur’s sixth appearance in an overseas franchise league. In the IPL, he has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals.

The left-arm pacer has also featured for Dambulla Sixers in the Lanka Premier League, Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, and Sussex in England’s Vitality Blast and across five teams in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as well.

ALSO READ:

Why can’t Delhi Capitals keep Mustafizur Rahman in IPL 2026 retention list?

The upcoming auction is expected to be a mini-auction, with most teams likely to retain their core players while making minor squad adjustments. However, DC will face a significant setback as they won’t be able to keep Mustafizur Rahman due to the updated replacement rules, which make him ineligible for retention.

Initially, IPL regulations only permitted replacement signings in cases of injury or illness, given that the issue occurred until the team’s 12th match of the season. However, the rules were later revised to allow temporary replacements for the remainder of the rescheduled season following a one-week break due to the India-Pakistan war.

As a result, DC will have to bid for Mustafizur again in the auction if they wish to secure his services. The left-arm seamer has previously played for DC in IPL 2022 and 2023 and given the recent signing, it is anticipated that the Capitals will try to bring him back in IPL 2026. He has also played for them in IPL 2022 and IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals
Dubai Capitals
ILT20
IPL 2026
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Kagiso Rabada Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Auction IPL 2025

3 Teams That Could Target Kagiso Rabada in the IPL 2026 Auction If Gujarat Titans Release Him

He managed only two wickets in four matches, averaging 81.
8:11 pm
Aditya Ighe
dewald brevis ab de villier aus vs sa 2nd t20i csk ipl 2025 auction

AB de Villiers Takes A Dig At IPL Franchises, Says CSK Pulled Off ‘Masterstroke’ By Signing Dewald Brevis

Brevis now holds the record for highest individual score by a South African in T20Is
5:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
Abhishek Sharma father interview Pat Cummins SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Pat Cummins Feared Bowling to Abhishek Sharma, Reveals India Star’s Father

He made 400+ runs in IPL 2025.
4:37 pm
Ashish Satyam
3 Teams That Could Target Kwena Maphaka At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Kwena Maphaka At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

Recently, against Australia, he took four wickets and became the youngest bowler from a full-member nation to claim a four-wicket haul.
3:00 pm
Sagar Paul
Ravichandran Ashwin CSK IPL 2026

‘Not At His Peak’ – Former CSK Player’s Blunt Remark For Ravichandran Ashwin Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.
2:26 pm
Ashish Satyam
sanju samson rajasthan royals csk ipl 2026 trade riyan parag

Former CSK Player Claims This Player Is Responsible For Sanju Samson Leaving Rajasthan Royals

Samson's cousin has claimed that the keeper-batter has requested Rajasthan Royals for a release
10:00 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.