Delhi Capitals Star Smashes PBKS All-Rounder for 4 Sixes in an Over in MLC 2025 Including One out of the Stadium [WATCH]

Delhi Capitals star Donovan Ferreira, playing for Texas Super Kings, smashed Punjab Kings all-rounder Mitchell Owen, who is playing for Washington Freedom, for four sixes in an over in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, including one that went out of the stadium at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

With the match reduced to just five overs due to rain, Texas Super Kings batted first and lost their first wicket for just 2 runs. Daryl Mitchell came in to bat at number 3 but struggled with timing and walked off retired out. Donovan Ferreira replaced him when the team was 34 in three overs.

Mitchell Owen Taken Apart as Donovan Ferreria Smashes 28 in the Final Over

Ferreria then joined Shubham Ranjane and the pair smashed 43 runs in the last two overs. The final over was the biggest, where Ferreria hit 28 runs off Mitchell Owen, including four sixes — three in the first three balls and one on the last ball. The first six went out of the stadium over deep midwicket and measured 106 metres. Ferreria remained unbeaten on 37 runs from just nine balls, including five sixes, at a strike rate of 411.11, helping Texas Super Kings reach 87 for 2 in five overs. Ranjane also made an impact with 39 not out off 14 balls.

What an incredible hit by Donovan Ferreira! That was almost sent out of the stadium! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/zwu98Ah5dJ — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 3, 2025

In reply, Washington Freedom could only manage 44 for 4 in five overs. Nandre Burger took 2 for 12, while Akeal Hosein bowled two overs for 18 runs and picked up one wicket. Noor Ahmad also took 1 for 14 in his two overs. None of the Washington batters could score big as Glenn Phillips made 18* and Rachin Ravindra scored 10. Texas Super Kings won the match by 43 runs (DLS method).

With this win, Texas Super Kings moved to second place on the points table with six wins in eight matches, level on points with Washington Freedom but ahead on Net Run Rate. They are also tied on points with San Francisco Unicorns, though the Unicorns have a better NRR.

Donovan Ferreria’s Red-Hot Form Boosts Retention Chances for IPL 2026

Donovan Ferreria has now scored 174 runs in six innings this season, with an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 238.35. He also has one half century this season. In his last five innings, he has two scores above 30, one above 40, and a fifty, all at an impressive strike rate.

With this kind of form, Ferreria is making a strong case for being retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 auction, which will be held later this year.

