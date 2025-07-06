Delhi Capitals Star Continues Red Hot Form With Blazing 91 in MLC 2025, Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He smashed six fours and four sixes and batted with a strike rate of 175.

Delhi Capitals batter Faf du Plessis kept up his great form in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 by scoring a superb 91 for Texas Super Kings against Seattle Orcas. This impressive knock has further improved his chances of being retained before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

All matches (54) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 41/4 PHL 183/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A 294/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings

Faf Du Plessis Leads the Charge With Blazing 91

Faf du Plessis gave Texas Super Kings a strong start by opening the innings and scoring 91 runs from 52 balls. He smashed six fours and four sixes and batted with a strike rate of 175. Faf was eventually retired out before the 20th over after losing his rhythm. He had a 42-run opening stand with Smit Patel, and after Saiteja Mukkamalla got out early with the team at 49 for 2, du Plessis added a superb 132-run partnership with Shubham Ranjane. Texas Super Kings finished with a total of 188 for 4 in 20 overs.

Also, Shubham Ranjane scored 65 off 41 balls, so with the help of these two batters, they posted a respectable total. For Seattle, only Jasdeep Singh and Cameron Gannon took one wicket each, as Faf was retired out and one wicket came through a run-out.

In reply, Seattle Orcas were bowled out for 137 in 18.4 overs. Kyle Mayers scored 35 and Shimron Hetmyer made 26, but they got no support. Adam Milne starred with the ball for the super kings, taking five wickets. Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein picked up two wickets each, while Marcus Stoinis chipped in with one.

ALSO READ:

With this win, Texas Super Kings moved to the top of the table for now. They are level on points with San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom but are ahead on net run rate. However, both San Francisco and Washington still have one match to play.

Faf Du Plessis Makes Strong Retention Case for IPL 2026

Faf du Plessis has been in outstanding form in MLC 2025. With this knock of 91, he now has 409 runs in nine matches at an average of 51.12 and a strike rate of 175.53. He is the top run-scorer in the tournament so far.

After a disappointing IPL 2025 where he made only 202 runs in nine matches, his good form in MLC is helping his chances of being retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction later this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.