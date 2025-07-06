Delhi Capitals Star Continues Red Hot Form With Blazing 91 in MLC 2025, Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He smashed six fours and four sixes and batted with a strike rate of 175.
Delhi Capitals batter Faf du Plessis kept up his great form in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 by scoring a superb 91 for Texas Super Kings against Seattle Orcas. This impressive knock has further improved his chances of being retained before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.
Faf du Plessis gave Texas Super Kings a strong start by opening the innings and scoring 91 runs from 52 balls. He smashed six fours and four sixes and batted with a strike rate of 175. Faf was eventually retired out before the 20th over after losing his rhythm. He had a 42-run opening stand with Smit Patel, and after Saiteja Mukkamalla got out early with the team at 49 for 2, du Plessis added a superb 132-run partnership with Shubham Ranjane. Texas Super Kings finished with a total of 188 for 4 in 20 overs.
Also, Shubham Ranjane scored 65 off 41 balls, so with the help of these two batters, they posted a respectable total. For Seattle, only Jasdeep Singh and Cameron Gannon took one wicket each, as Faf was retired out and one wicket came through a run-out.
In reply, Seattle Orcas were bowled out for 137 in 18.4 overs. Kyle Mayers scored 35 and Shimron Hetmyer made 26, but they got no support. Adam Milne starred with the ball for the super kings, taking five wickets. Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein picked up two wickets each, while Marcus Stoinis chipped in with one.
With this win, Texas Super Kings moved to the top of the table for now. They are level on points with San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom but are ahead on net run rate. However, both San Francisco and Washington still have one match to play.
Faf du Plessis has been in outstanding form in MLC 2025. With this knock of 91, he now has 409 runs in nine matches at an average of 51.12 and a strike rate of 175.53. He is the top run-scorer in the tournament so far.
After a disappointing IPL 2025 where he made only 202 runs in nine matches, his good form in MLC is helping his chances of being retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction later this year.
