Delhi Capitals Star Breaks Record for Fastest Five-Wicket Haul in Test History

His final bowling figures were 7.3 overs, four maidens, nine runs and six wickets.

Delhi Capitals star Mitchell Starc created history in his 100th Test by taking the fastest five wicket haul ever in Test cricket.

All matches (32) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – LEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 LEM – VBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – GCA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – SRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA – NZ – Fixtures Standings

Mitchell Starc Creates History with Quickest Five-Wicket Haul in Tests

He used just 15 balls to take five wickets during the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica. The previous record was held by Ernie Toshack, who took five wickets in 19 balls back in 1947.

Starc reached this milestone in the first session on day three as West Indies were bowled out for just 27 runs in their second innings. Australia won the match by 176 runs and also won the series by 3-0.

The pacer also completed 400 Test wickets in the process, becoming only the second Australian fast bowler to reach that mark after Glenn McGrath. The five wickets in his record spell were John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Mikyle Louis and Shai Hope.

Fastest Five-Wicket Hauls in Test Cricket

15 balls – Mitchell Starc vs West Indies, Kingston, 2025 19 balls – Ernie Toshack vs India, Brisbane, 1947 19 balls – Stuart Broad vs Australia, Nottingham, 2015 19 balls – Scott Boland vs England, Melbourne, 2021 21 balls – Shane Watson vs South Africa, Cape Town, 2011

Later, he also picked up the last wicket of Jayden Seales. His final bowling figures were 7.3 overs, four maidens, nine runs and six wickets. Starc was named player of the series for taking 15 wickets in the three match series.

Speaking after the match, he said it had been a great series, and that they did not expect the match to finish so quickly on day three as the West Indies innings ended in just 14.3 overs.

“It’s been a fantastic series . I think we’ve seen some difficult conditions throughout. It’s been a good few days, very enjoyable and I’ll go home with a smile on my face. We didn’t think it would happen as quickly today, until the sun went down a bit,” Starc said.

While Starc just missed out on a hat trick, Scott Boland achieved one later by dismissing Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican. It was the 10th hat trick in Test cricket by an Australian.

ALSO READ:

West Indies Collapse to Second Lowest Total in Test History

Earlier, West Indies had bowled out Australia for just 121 runs in their second innings, with Alzarri Joseph taking 5 for 27. West Indies were chasing 204 runs to win but collapsed badly as Starc, Boland and Josh Hazlewood took all ten wickets quickly as Australia won the match by 176 runs.

West Indies were all out for 27, which is now the second lowest team score in the history of Test cricket. The lowest is 26 by New Zealand against England in 1955.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.