Delhi Capitals Star Mitchell Starc Breaks Record for Fastest Five-Wicket Haul in Test History
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals Star Breaks Record for Fastest Five-Wicket Haul in Test History

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 15, 2025
3 min read

His final bowling figures were 7.3 overs, four maidens, nine runs and six wickets.

Delhi Capitals Star Mitchell Starc Breaks Record for Fastest Five-Wicket Haul in Test History

Delhi Capitals star Mitchell Starc created history in his 100th Test by taking the fastest five wicket haul ever in Test cricket.

Mitchell Starc Creates History with Quickest Five-Wicket Haul in Tests

He used just 15 balls to take five wickets during the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica. The previous record was held by Ernie Toshack, who took five wickets in 19 balls back in 1947.

Starc reached this milestone in the first session on day three as West Indies were bowled out for just 27 runs in their second innings. Australia won the match by 176 runs and also won the series by 3-0.

The pacer also completed 400 Test wickets in the process, becoming only the second Australian fast bowler to reach that mark after Glenn McGrath. The five wickets in his record spell were John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Mikyle Louis and Shai Hope.

Fastest Five-Wicket Hauls in Test Cricket

15 balls – Mitchell Starc vs West Indies, Kingston, 2025 19 balls – Ernie Toshack vs India, Brisbane, 1947 19 balls – Stuart Broad vs Australia, Nottingham, 2015 19 balls – Scott Boland vs England, Melbourne, 2021 21 balls – Shane Watson vs South Africa, Cape Town, 2011

Later, he also picked up the last wicket of Jayden Seales. His final bowling figures were 7.3 overs, four maidens, nine runs and six wickets. Starc was named player of the series for taking 15 wickets in the three match series.

Speaking after the match, he said it had been a great series, and that they did not expect the match to finish so quickly on day three as the West Indies innings ended in just 14.3 overs.

“It’s been a fantastic series . I think we’ve seen some difficult conditions throughout. It’s been a good few days, very enjoyable and I’ll go home with a smile on my face. We didn’t think it would happen as quickly today, until the sun went down a bit,” Starc said.

While Starc just missed out on a hat trick, Scott Boland achieved one later by dismissing Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican. It was the 10th hat trick in Test cricket by an Australian.

ALSO READ:

West Indies Collapse to Second Lowest Total in Test History

Earlier, West Indies had bowled out Australia for just 121 runs in their second innings, with Alzarri Joseph taking 5 for 27. West Indies were chasing 204 runs to win but collapsed badly as Starc, Boland and Josh Hazlewood took all ten wickets quickly as Australia won the match by 176 runs.

West Indies were all out for 27, which is now the second lowest team score in the history of Test cricket. The lowest is 26 by New Zealand against England in 1955.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Mitchell Starc
WI vs AUS
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

