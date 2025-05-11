Delhi Capitals Suffer Setback With Star Pacer Unlikely To Return to India for Rest of IPL 2025: Report

Delhi Capitals could miss a key pacer for the rest of IPL 2025.

Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc landed in Sydney airport along with his wife Alyssa Healy on Sunday, but is unlikely to return to India for the remainder of IPL 2025. Mitchell Starc plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025.

He was among few other Australia players who have returned back to their homes following the week-long suspension of the IPL. IPL 2025 has been suspended due to the ongoing political conflict between India and Pakistan.



According to Australian media channel 9News, Mitchell Starc’s manager has informed that the 35-yer-old may not be heading back to India.

More to follow…