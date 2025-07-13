News
Delhi Capitals Turn Down Trade Offers for Proteas Youngster, Keen To Retain Him for IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals Turn Down Trade Offers for Proteas Youngster, Keen To Retain Him for IPL 2026

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 14, 2025
2 min read
Delhi Capitals Turn Down Trade Offers for Proteas Youngster, Keen To Retain Him for IPL 2026

With another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction around the corner, speculations regarding player trades have taken the centre stage. Teams will be targeting to fill some of the voids in their squads even before the auction and the IPL has already witnessed some high-profile trades previously like Hardik Pandya joining Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans (GT) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) roping in Cameron Green from MI.

Now, ahead of another auction, Delhi Capitals (DC) have come under the limelight after teams have shown interest in their young Proteas star Donovan Ferreira. There were reports of five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) targeting the part-time wicket-taker to groom him in a finishing role post MS Dhoni

Bought for INR 75 lakhs, the 26-year-old South African featured in only one game last season. However, it is understood that despite his limited outing in IPL 2025, DC sees Ferreira as a future talent and has rejected any trade offers for him.

ALSO READ:

Donovan Ferreria likely to be named in Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 retentions

The Proteas has also boosted his chances of retention after putting up some stellar displays in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC 2025). Playing for the Texas Super Kings (TSK), he has impressed in the lower-order, scoring 248 runs in nine innings, at an impressive average of 41.33 while hitting at a blistering strike rate of 213.79. With this kind of form, Ferreria is making a strong case for being retained by the Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Furthermore, looking at DC’s squad, they currently rely on Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma for lower-order hitting. Thus, DC could bolster their lineup by adding another power hitter. Plus, the Impact Player rule gives teams flexibility to play an extra batter or bowler depending on the match conditions and DC could leverage it without compromising the team balance.

Ferreira also comes at a reasonable price and has significant growth potential, making him a smart long-term asset for the franchise. Given his upside, DC should consider retaining him and provide more opportunities in the upcoming season to maximise his utility.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
Donovan Ferreira
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 retentions
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Rinku Singh KKR IPL 2026 Auction

Will KKR Part Ways With Rinku Singh Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction After Underwhelming Returns?

KKR retained Rinku for INR 13 crore before the IPL 2025 auction.
7:31 pm
Darpan Jain
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Devon Conway included in New Zealand T20I squad for Tri-series.

CSK Player Gets Lifeline To Push for IPL 2026 Retention After Replacing Former RCB Star for T20I Tri-Series

He had an underwhelming IPL 2025.
7:00 pm
Darpan Jain
Harshal Patel At IPL 2026 Auction if SRH Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Harshal Patel At IPL 2026 Auction if SRH Release Him

Harshal Patel took 16 wickets in 13 matches in IPL 2025.
6:00 pm
Vishnu PN
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction.

RCB Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Royal Challengers Bengaluru Will Release

They finally won the IPL trophy in 2025.
3:06 pm
Sandip Pawar
csk chennai super kings ipl 2025 ayush mhatre ind under 19

CSK Star Ends Lean Run After IPL 2025, Scores Hundred In ENG U19 vs IND U19 1st Youth Test

India elected to bat first in the first game in Beckenham
8:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could release India pace trio ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Could Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Consider Offloading 3 Key India Pacers To Revamp Approach At IPL 2026 Auction? 

LSG can free up INR 24.75 crore by releasing the trio.
7:54 pm
Sandip Pawar
