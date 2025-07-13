Delhi Capitals Turn Down Trade Offers for Proteas Youngster, Keen To Retain Him for IPL 2026

With another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction around the corner, speculations regarding player trades have taken the centre stage. Teams will be targeting to fill some of the voids in their squads even before the auction and the IPL has already witnessed some high-profile trades previously like Hardik Pandya joining Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans (GT) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) roping in Cameron Green from MI.
Now, ahead of another auction, Delhi Capitals (DC) have come under the limelight after teams have shown interest in their young Proteas star Donovan Ferreira. There were reports of five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) targeting the part-time wicket-taker to groom him in a finishing role post MS Dhoni
Bought for INR 75 lakhs, the 26-year-old South African featured in only one game last season. However, it is understood that despite his limited outing in IPL 2025, DC sees Ferreira as a future talent and has rejected any trade offers for him.
The Proteas has also boosted his chances of retention after putting up some stellar displays in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC 2025). Playing for the Texas Super Kings (TSK), he has impressed in the lower-order, scoring 248 runs in nine innings, at an impressive average of 41.33 while hitting at a blistering strike rate of 213.79. With this kind of form, Ferreria is making a strong case for being retained by the Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Furthermore, looking at DC’s squad, they currently rely on Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma for lower-order hitting. Thus, DC could bolster their lineup by adding another power hitter. Plus, the Impact Player rule gives teams flexibility to play an extra batter or bowler depending on the match conditions and DC could leverage it without compromising the team balance.
Ferreira also comes at a reasonable price and has significant growth potential, making him a smart long-term asset for the franchise. Given his upside, DC should consider retaining him and provide more opportunities in the upcoming season to maximise his utility.
