Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Sensation Reveals Getting Trial Offers From All Teams, Names Four That He Went To

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam was one of the revelations in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Acquired for INR 50 lakhs, Vipraj turned out turned out to be an utility but featuring in all 14 games and contributing with both the bat and the ball.
172/6
174/3
East Delhi Riders beat New Delhi Tigers by 7 wickets
128/7
127/7
Wimbledon beat London County Cricket by 3 wickets
98/7
139/10
London County Cricket beat Kreative Sports XI by 41 runs
137/6
191/4
65/9
69/1
Guwahati Giants beat Gauhati Town Club by 9 wickets
98/10
105/10
City Cricket Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 7 runs
211/2
85/10
Selangor beat Melaka by 126 runs
128/4
127/8
Johor beat Pahang by 6 wickets
198/7
98/8
Perak beat Penang by 100 runs
245/2
56/5
Kuala Lumpur beat Putrajaya by 76 runs (D/L) method
163/5
128/8
Hubli Tigers Women beat Mangalore Dragons Women by 35 runs
113/7
140/6
Mysore Warriors Women beat Shivamogga Lioness Women by 27 runs
A powerhouse of talent, Vipraj recently made an interesting revelation stating that he got trial invites from all the IPL franchises.
Speaking exclusively to Cricxtasy, the 21-year-old said, I got calls for trials from all franchises but I couldn’t go for them all. I ahd gone for four trials – Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.”
Vipraj, who took 11 wickets and smashed 142 runs at a strike rate of 180 in his maiden IPL season, also gave insights about the selections process of different teams.
Vippi revealed “Each franchise has its own style—some do open nets, some create match scenarios. For example, I heard Aniket Verma (SRH) was given a match simulation—“score this many runs in this many overs.”
He added, “DC’s trial was like open nets. With Mumbai Indians, I gave two trials. Both were match simulations. They divided players into groups. One group played in the morning, one in the evening under lights. I played both—day and night simulations. MI basically made two teams and set proper simulations—like “make this many runs in this many balls.” For bowlers too, they’d say “bowl in this field setup.” Very professional. They treat targeted players like real match situations.”
With the mini-auction slated to be held later this year, speculations regarding possible retentions and releases have already started gaining traction. DC mostly looked a settled team in IPL 2025 barring a top-order issue as they narrowly missed out on a playoffs spot and finished fifth in the points table. They are thus expected to retain the core of the team for next season while making some adjustments.
Vipraj, in only his first season, has evolved into a crucial cog in the DC setup and played in all the matches. He forms a part of the core players that Delhi will keep at priorty for retention.
