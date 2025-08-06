News
Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Sensation Vipraj Nigam Reveals Getting Trial Offers From All Teams, Names Four That He Went To
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Sensation Reveals Getting Trial Offers From All Teams, Names Four That He Went To

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 6, 2025
2 min read
Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Sensation Vipraj Nigam Reveals Getting Trial Offers From All Teams, Names Four That He Went To

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam was one of the revelations in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Acquired for INR 50 lakhs, Vipraj turned out turned out to be an utility but featuring in all 14 games and contributing with both the bat and the ball.

A powerhouse of talent, Vipraj recently made an interesting revelation stating that he got trial invites from all the IPL franchises.

Speaking exclusively to Cricxtasy, the 21-year-old said, I got calls for trials from all franchises but I couldn’t go for them all. I ahd gone for four trials – Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.”

Vipraj Nigam opens up about selection process of different IPL teams

Vipraj, who took 11 wickets and smashed 142 runs at a strike rate of 180 in his maiden IPL season, also gave insights about the selections process of different teams.

Vippi revealed “Each franchise has its own style—some do open nets, some create match scenarios. For example, I heard Aniket Verma (SRH) was given a match simulation—“score this many runs in this many overs.”

He added, “DC’s trial was like open nets. With Mumbai Indians, I gave two trials. Both were match simulations. They divided players into groups. One group played in the morning, one in the evening under lights. I played both—day and night simulations. MI basically made two teams and set proper simulations—like “make this many runs in this many balls.” For bowlers too, they’d say “bowl in this field setup.” Very professional. They treat targeted players like real match situations.”

ALSO READ:

Vipraj Nigam IPL 2026 retention chances

With the mini-auction slated to be held later this year, speculations regarding possible retentions and releases have already started gaining traction. DC mostly looked a settled team in IPL 2025 barring a top-order issue as they narrowly missed out on a playoffs spot and finished fifth in the points table. They are thus expected to retain the core of the team for next season while making some adjustments.

Vipraj, in only his first season, has evolved into a crucial cog in the DC setup and played in all the matches. He forms a part of the core players that Delhi will keep at priorty for retention.

Delhi Capitals
IPL
Vipraj Nigam
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

