Delhi Capitals Youngster Continues Impressive Form In UP T20 League 2025 With Economical Spell, Makes Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The all-rounder claimed 11 wickets and scored 142 runs in IPL 2025

Vipraj Nigam’s Indian Premier League (IPL) debut was a memorable one. Walking in at No.7, when Delhi Capitals were down and out at 6-113 in the 13th over in chase of 210.

The task at hand was to score 97 runs in 45 balls with four wickets remaining and it was his debut. As Ashutosh Sharma blasted the chase open with five boundaries and five sixes, Vipraj played the supporting role to perfection.

He served an experienced Ravi Bishnoi with two boundaries and a massive six in the 14th overs, before giving another IPL veteran Shahbaz Ahmad the same treatment with a boundary and a six. There were two boundaries against debutant Prince Yadav and in a matter of two overs, DC were back in the game.

Even though he fell to Digvesh Rathi’s googly in the 17th over, the partnership of 55 runs in 22 runs was enough to propel DC to a thrilling one-wicket win in their campaign opener.

Vipraj Nigam impresses for Delhi Capitals in debut IPL 2025 season

Vipraj was brought in as a batting all-rounder and proved to be useful with his secondary skill. It proved to be useful throughout the season as the youngster played all 14 matches in DC’s IPL 2025 where they finished fifth in the table.

Even though his economy was undesirable at 9.12, the leg-spinner claimed 11 wickets while also scoring 142 runs at an incredible strike rate of 172.

While that should prompt DC to keep him for another season by naming him on their retained list, Vipraj has given them more reason with his superb performances in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025.

ALSO READ:

Playing for Lucknow Falcons, Vipraj first helped his side recover from an early collapse against Noida Kings in the first match by adding 65 runs for the fourth wicket with Priyam Garg and help go from 31/3 to 96/3 and then post 165/8 in 20 overs.

He was also brilliant with the ball, claiming the key wickets of Noida captain Shivam Chaudhary and Aditya Sharma off consecutive deliveries inside the Powerplay.

Vipraj Nigam leads Lucknow Falcons to first victory of UP T20 League 2025

Even though Lucknow lost the opening match, Vipraj continued to do well with the ball as he claimed 2-21 in the second game against Meerut Mavericks on Tuesday.

Captaining the side, Vipraj derailed Meerut’s middle-order with the wickets of Rituraj Sharma and Ritik Vats and restricted them to 150/8 in 20 overs.

Lucknow went on to win the match by five wickets and opened their account in the points table.