RCB Devdutt Padikkal Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Batter Bolsters His IPL 2026 Retention Case With Explosive 99-Run Knock in Qualifier 1

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 26, 2025
3 min read

He scored 247 runs in IPL 2025.

RCB Devdutt Padikkal Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal put up yet another strong show, missing his century by just one run in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 on Tuesday, August 26. Representing Hubli Tigers, Paddikal played a brisk 99-run innings against Mangalore Dragons in Qualifier 1 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore.

The Devdutt Padikkal Show In Maharaja Trophy T20 2025

Opting to bat, opener Padikkal and Mohammed Taha provided an exceptional start to their team, amassing 56 runs in the powerplay. The duo forged an 81-run stand for the first wicket. While Taha departed on 37 off 28 balls, Padikkal was to take on the opposition’s attack. He, along with Abhinav Manohar (50 off 23 balls), accumulated 105 runs for the second wicket. In the process, the southpaw batter notched up his fifty off 44 balls.

The left-hand batter then upped the ante, smashing four boundaries in the 17th over bowled by Ronit More. Paddikal amassed the next 49 runs in the next 20 balls and ended up scoring 99 off just 64 balls, striking at 154.69. Manvanth Kumar provided the final flourish, smashing a quick-fire 16 runs off just six balls at 266.67. Their explosive knock powered his side to post 210 runs on the board to qualify for the final. Ronit More, who conceded 48 runs in his four overs, and Kranthi Kumar, who leaked 49 runs in his spell, took a wicket apiece.

ALSO READ:

Will RCB Retain DDP Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction?

Devdutt Padikkal was crucial in RCB’s IPL 2025 title triumph. He scored 247 runs in 10 innings, averaging 27.44 at a strike rate of 150.60. His stint was cut short due to a hamstring injury, as he was replaced by Mayank Agarwal ahead of the playoffs. His knock against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, where he amassed 61 off 35 balls, earned him praise from the cricketing fraternity, including his teammate Virat Kohli.

Talking on the RCB Bold Diaries earlier this year, Virat Kohli underlined the quality season that he had in the IPL 2025.

Kohli said, “You played a massive role in us being here. Firstly, very well done on how you played in the tournament. This is really your time to play the way you do and really reinvent yourself in RCB, where you had a great time early on. So, I have had a lot of fun working with you very closely. I’ve enjoyed our partnerships and conversations, and I want to say that, for sure, with my experience and what I’ve seen, this will propel you to reinvent your whole game all over again in all formats of the game. So, from me and the rest of the team, we wish you a speedy recovery. All the very best moving ahead, and really, hats off to the way you batted and the way you turned things around for us this season.”

Releasing the 25-year-old would have been losing a proven and dependable no. 3 batter. However, RCB’s head coach Andy Flower had revealed that southpaw all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was their priority, and they were in a bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for him till 23.50 crores. Hence, the sword might hang on his neck ahead of the IPL 2026 auction later this year. With teams yet to finalise their list of retentions, Padikkal has been proving his case via domestic performances. 

Devdutt Padikkal
Hubli Tigers
IPL 2025
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Maharaja Trophy T20 2025
Mangalore Dragons
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

