Dewald Brevis Locks Place in Future CSK Setup; Smashes Vaibhav Arora for 30 Runs in An Over in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Dewald Brevis was in explosive form during the IPL 2025 match between KKR and CSK.

South African youngster Dewald Brevis has seemingly cemented his place in the future setup of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) following his exploits against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match on Wednesday.

Dewald Brevis’ explosive knock vs KKR

Brevis scored 52 runs off just 25 balls, slamming four fours and as many sixes in the process. The main highlight of his knock in Kolkata was when he slammed 30 runs in an over off Vaibhav Arora.

#DewaldBrevis takes on #VaibhavArora with a massive over, pure power hitting!



What a knock this was!



Watch the LIVE action in BHOJPURI ➡ https://t.co/8mOnZZIBwU #IPLRace2Playoffs 👉 #KKRvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2… pic.twitter.com/lO3M1r26A6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2025

At the time of writing this report, Chennai Super Kings were 132/6 in 14 overs. The MS Dhoni-led side are looking to chase down a total of 180.

Dewald Brevis walked out to bat at number six following the dismisal of Ravichandran Ashwin in the fifth over. Chennai Super Kings were 56/4 at the stage. The 22-year-old shared a 67-run stand with Shivam Dube for the sixth wicket before being dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy in the 13th over.

ALSO READ:

The youngster was snapped up midway through the season as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. Brevis has aggregate 126 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 163.64.

CSK aim to finish off on a high

Chennai Super Kings have already been eliminated from the tournament. They lie in 10th and last place with just four points from 11 matches. Their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway through the tournament due to an injury and MS Dhoni eventually took over as captain till the end of season. Teenager Ayush Mhatre was named as replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chennai Super Kings will next host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 12 before ending their campaign with an away match against Gujarat Titans on May 18.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.