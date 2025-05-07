News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Dewald Brevis slams Vaibhav Arora KKR vs CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

Dewald Brevis Locks Place in Future CSK Setup; Smashes Vaibhav Arora for 30 Runs in An Over in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Dewald Brevis was in explosive form during the IPL 2025 match between KKR and CSK.

Dewald Brevis slams Vaibhav Arora KKR vs CSK IPL 2025

South African youngster Dewald Brevis has seemingly cemented his place in the future setup of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) following his exploits against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match on Wednesday.

Dewald Brevis’ explosive knock vs KKR

Brevis scored 52 runs off just 25 balls, slamming four fours and as many sixes in the process. The main highlight of his knock in Kolkata was when he slammed 30 runs in an over off Vaibhav Arora.

At the time of writing this report, Chennai Super Kings were 132/6 in 14 overs. The MS Dhoni-led side are looking to chase down a total of 180.

Dewald Brevis walked out to bat at number six following the dismisal of Ravichandran Ashwin in the fifth over. Chennai Super Kings were 56/4 at the stage. The 22-year-old shared a 67-run stand with Shivam Dube for the sixth wicket before being dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy in the 13th over.

ALSO READ:

The youngster was snapped up midway through the season as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. Brevis has aggregate 126 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 163.64.

CSK aim to finish off on a high

Chennai Super Kings have already been eliminated from the tournament. They lie in 10th and last place with just four points from 11 matches. Their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway through the tournament due to an injury and MS Dhoni eventually took over as captain till the end of season. Teenager Ayush Mhatre was named as replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chennai Super Kings will next host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 12 before ending their campaign with an away match against Gujarat Titans on May 18.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
Dewald Brevis
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
KKR vs CSK
Vaibhav Arora

Related posts

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

11:28 pm
CX Staff Writer
Sediqullah Atal Delhi Capitals Harry Brook replacement IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Announce Young Afghanistan Batter As Replacement for Harry Brook for Rest of IPL 2025

Harry Brook had pulled out of IPL 2025 before the tournament to focus on England commitments.
10:16 pm
Vishnu PN
RCB Sign Former PBKS Skipper As Injury Replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for Remainder of IPL 2025

RCB Sign Former PBKS Skipper As Injury Replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for Remainder of IPL 2025

He previously played for RCB back in 2011-13.
9:49 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
MS Dhoni Continues Breaking Records; Becomes First Player To Achieve MASSIVE Milestone During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

MS Dhoni Continues Breaking Records; Becomes First Player To Achieve MASSIVE Milestone During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Dhoni continued making history.
8:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is Harshit Rana Not in KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Rajasthan Royals?

Why Is Harshit Rana Not In KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against CSK?

Harshit Rana has 13 wickets from 11 matches in IPL 2025
8:29 pm
Samarnath Soory

Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Absent From KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against CSK?

Venkatesh Iyer has played all 11 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.
10:15 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.