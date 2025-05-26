Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their stellar form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) and won their last league match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). In the process, they finished with 19 points from 14 matches and will enter the playoffs with momentum on their side.

Did PBKS Secure Their Top 2 Spot and Qualifier 1 with Win Over MI in IPL 2025? – Answering the important question, the Shreyas Iyer-led side now have guaranteed themselves a top-two finish and in the process, secured a berth in the Qualifier 1 after today’s win.

Speaking about the match, MI posted a competitive total of 184 for 7 in 20 overs, but it wasn’t enough to stop a power-packed PBKS batting lineup as they chased down the target comfortably to seal a win by seven wickets.

Have PBKS Sealed Top 2 Spot?

Yes, Punjab Kings have sealed a top-two spot. They will now get two chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 final. Even if they lose the Qualifier 1, they will play in the Qualifier 2 to get another attempt at reaching the summit clash.

Updated IPL 2025 points table (after PBKS vs MI on May 26)

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Punjab Kings (Q) 14 9 4 1 0 19 +0.372 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 1 17 +0.327 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 8 4 0 1 17 +0.255 Mumbai Indians (Q) 14 8 6 0 0 16 +1.142 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 0 1 13 +0.011 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.337 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 13 5 7 0 1 11 -1.740 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.647

Who will Punjab Kings (PBKS) face in Qualifier 1?

Who will Punjab Kings (PBKS) face in Qualifier 1? With the win tonight, PBKS finished with 19 points from 14 games and are currently the table toppers. Their final position will only be decided after the RCB vs LSG game tomorrow (final match of the league stage), but rest assured PBKS will finish in top-two. If RCB wins tomorrow, they will join PBKS in the Qualifier 1 and a loss will push them to Eliminator, where they will face Mumbai Indians, while Punjab Kings will play Gujarat Titans for a place in the final.

Scenarios:

If RCB wins

RCB will qualify for Qualifier 1 and face PBKS in that match

will qualify for and face in that match GT will face MI in the Eliminator.

If RCB lose

GT will qualify for Qualifier 1 .

will qualify for . RCB will face MI in the Eliminator, and GT will face PBKS in the Qualifier 1.

When is Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025?

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 will be played on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The match is slated to start from 7.30 pm IST. Punjab Kings will play against RCB if they win against LSG tomorrow or against Gujarat Titans in case of a RCB loss.

Where to get Qualifier 1 tickets for IPL 2025?

You can secure your IPL 2025 playoff tickets through two trusted platforms:

IPL Official Website:

The official IPL website offers a direct and reliable way to book your playoff tickets.

To avoid delays during peak traffic, make sure you’re logged in and have your payment details handy before the sale opens.

District by Zomato App & Website:

Zomato has been named the exclusive ticketing partner for this year’s playoffs.

Fans can book tickets easily via the Zomato app or website, which is particularly convenient for mobile users.



RuPay cardholders will enjoy early access, with general ticket sales following soon after—offering multiple ways to grab a seat for the high-stakes playoff clashes.

