Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their stellar form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) and won their last league match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). In the process, they finished with 19 points from 14 matches and will enter the playoffs with momentum on their side.
Did PBKS Secure Their Top 2 Spot and Qualifier 1 with Win Over MI in IPL 2025? – Answering the important question, the Shreyas Iyer-led side now have guaranteed themselves a top-two finish and in the process, secured a berth in the Qualifier 1 after today’s win.
Speaking about the match, MI posted a competitive total of 184 for 7 in 20 overs, but it wasn’t enough to stop a power-packed PBKS batting lineup as they chased down the target comfortably to seal a win by seven wickets.
Yes, Punjab Kings have sealed a top-two spot. They will now get two chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 final. Even if they lose the Qualifier 1, they will play in the Qualifier 2 to get another attempt at reaching the summit clash.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|+0.372
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|1
|17
|+0.327
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|17
|+0.255
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|+1.142
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|+0.011
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.337
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+0.193
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|13
|5
|7
|0
|1
|11
|-1.740
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.549
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.647
Who will Punjab Kings (PBKS) face in Qualifier 1? With the win tonight, PBKS finished with 19 points from 14 games and are currently the table toppers. Their final position will only be decided after the RCB vs LSG game tomorrow (final match of the league stage), but rest assured PBKS will finish in top-two. If RCB wins tomorrow, they will join PBKS in the Qualifier 1 and a loss will push them to Eliminator, where they will face Mumbai Indians, while Punjab Kings will play Gujarat Titans for a place in the final.
Scenarios:
The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 will be played on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The match is slated to start from 7.30 pm IST. Punjab Kings will play against RCB if they win against LSG tomorrow or against Gujarat Titans in case of a RCB loss.
You can secure your IPL 2025 playoff tickets through two trusted platforms:
RuPay cardholders will enjoy early access, with general ticket sales following soon after—offering multiple ways to grab a seat for the high-stakes playoff clashes.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.