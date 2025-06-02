‘Didn’t Listen To Me’: AB de Villiers Recalls Virat Kohli Not Heeding to His Advice Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

RCB will face the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final tomorrow.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers has revealed ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final that he had advised his fellow RCB teammate Virat Kohli to try keeping his emotions in check for a season. He suggested this to Kohli to keep him calm and composed and reserve that energy and passion for his game. However, the suggestion has proved to remain unsuccessful till the league’s 18th edition this year.

We have had this conversation many times before. Why don’t you try for a season and just get the emotion out of it, just to sort of relax a bit, okay? And I’ve told him before, and he said, it’s not a bad idea, but it seems not to have worked out,” stated de Villiers (via India Today).

AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli

He accused the former RCB captain of not paying heed to this suggestion. However, the former South African player also acknowledged that this high enthusiasm has played a big part in Kohli’s career and helped him to achieve greater heights. He believes that it’s an aspect of the 36-year-old’s dynamic personality and one of the strengths of the batter.

“He doesn’t listen to me. So the thing is, I think it’s a natural thing for him. He can’t help but show that he cares and that’s where it comes from. It is one of his strengths. He’s come to where he is in his career and in his life because of the person that he is, the fact that he wears his heart on his sleeve,” he said.

Kohli in IPL 2025

Kohli has had a blazing season in this IPL 2025 so far. He has scored 614 runs in 14 matches, including eight half-centuries, which is the most this season, at a strike rate of 146.53. This marks his third consecutive IPL season to notch up 600-plus scores, since 2023.

Moreover, he is the only player to accumulate over 600 runs in five IPL seasons (2013, 2016, 2023, 2024 and 2025). Further, Kohli is one of the very few players who has featured in all the seasons of this tournament so far. The RCB opener is currently placed fifth in the highest run-getters list of the IPL 2025 (Orange Cap).

His franchise, RCB, have also had a brilliant season in this IPL 2025 so far. The Men in Red have become the only team in IPL history to win all of their seven away matches in an edition. After finishing the league stage in second place with nine wins in 14 matches, they sealed a place in the IPL 2025 final by defeating the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. However, following Punjab’s victory over the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 last night, RCB will face the same opposition once again in the summit clash tomorrow.

