IPL 2026 Retention In Question After LSG Youngster Gets Belted Miserably In DPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi has failed to make an impact with the ball so far in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025). Rathi has been playing for South Delhi Superstarz and has not been able to take any wickets across the two games he played.

As of now, skipper Ayush Badoni has not even asked him to bowl his full quota of overs in the ongoing DPL 2025. The 25-year-old spinner has conceded 57 runs at an economy rate of close to 12 for South Delhi Superstarz.

Digvesh Rathi’s Torrid Outing In DPL 2025

During the first match against East Delhi Riders, Rathi started off well as he gave away only a run in his first over. But then in his second over, the wrist spinner leaked 23 runs. Playing in the second game against West Delhi Lions, Rathi bowled only three overs, where he gave away 34 runs.

Digvesh Rathi IPL 2025 Stats

Digvesh Rathi made headlines when he was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Apart from his bowling, he grabbed headlines on the back of his signature send-off celebrations.

During the IPL 2025, Rathi managed to pick a total of 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.22. He was one of the best bowlers of Lucknow Super Giants in the last edition of the cash-rich league.

On the back of a successful IPL 2025 campaign for Lucknow Super Giants, South Delhi Superstarz acquired Rathi for ₹38 lakh, making him the second-most expensive signing of the auction. It was Simarjeet Singh became the most expensive player in the DPL 2025, with Central Delhi Kings securing him for ₹39 lakh. West Delhi Lions’ Nitish Rana was the third-highest at ₹34 lakh.

Now that he has failed to replicate his IPL 2025 performances in the ongoing DPL 2025, his retention chances at the Lucknow-based franchise for IPL 2026 could raise doubts. Digvesh would hope his form comes back soon in the ongoing DPL 2025.

South Delhi Superstarz Squad

Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Sumit Kumar, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal

