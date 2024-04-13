With Delhi Capitals winning their fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, RCB have slipped to the bottom of the points table.

Delhi Capitals registered a dominating win over Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow on Friday (April 12). This was Capitals' second win of the season and a much needed one as well. With two wins out of six games, thye have now risen from the bottom of the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are struggling in this season, have moved to the bottom now. RCB is the only team in the tournament which has won just a solitary game so far. This shows the way their campaign has gone so far. They have struggled to find the right combination and have struggled in almost every department till now, whether it's batting, bowling, or fielding.

Disheartened Fans React as RCB goes to the bottom of the table

The fans showed their disappointment on social media and RCB was trolled for its poor performance. According to the netizens, LSG might have lost the game, but it was RCB who went down to the last position in the points table.

Changes in IPL 2024 points table. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/pT1rxgAQZ1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2024

DC won

LSG lost

But RCB went on 10th position pic.twitter.com/wZuetNDCIn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 12, 2024

Today it was #LSGvsDC

But #RCB lost the match — OverRated ABD (@PsychoSainik) April 12, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a season to forget. They have won just one game out of 6 they have played so far. They got thrashed by Mumbai Indians in their last match at Wankhede Stadium by 7 wickets. Apart from Virat Kohli, none of their players have been consistent. Kohli also holds the Orange Cap currently in IPL 2024.

