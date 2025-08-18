20-Year-Old Kerala All-Rounder Could Be A Potential Wildcard Pick At IPL 2026 Auction

He has scalped 11 wickets in three First-class matches.

Anything associated with the words ‘Indian Premier League’ (IPL) ignites an image of opportunity in our minds. The tournament was inducted with the objective of providing a platform for players to showcase their skills. ‘Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnoti’ meaning ‘Where Talent Meets Opportunity’ is what makes the IPL standout amongst various other leagues in the world. Over the course of the last few years, the league has transformed talent, which has gone on to shine for the country. After 18 successful editions of the league, we will soon stand on the foothill of the IPL 2026 Auction.

A potential all-rounder from Kerala who can make it big in India’s coveted T20 tournament is Eden Apple Tom. He is a right-arm fast bowler and right-handed batter, who plays for the state team of Kerala. Through his performances, Tom has shown a lot of promise in the recent matches he has played.

His name is derived phonetically from the Malayalam name, Adhan. His father, Apple, used to work at an airport in Dubai where they used to live before relocating to Kerala. The sole reason for shifting their base was to allow the youngster to focus on his cricketing skills. His performance on Ranji Trophy debut and also in the Final of the tournaments have been sparking a lot of discussions in the Indian domestic circuit. With this skill set, Tom can very well find himself being picked in the IPL 2026 Auction.

Eden Apple Tom’s Heroics In Domestic Cricket

An impactful player will always make heads turn in his early days. And Eden Apple Tom was nothing different. His impressive performance right from his early days speak volumes of the zeal and grit he possesses. In age group tournaments like the Cooch Behar Trophy, Tom was known to wreak havoc with his bowling. He used to run through batting line-ups and send shivers down the oppositions’ spine. It was a no-brainer that the youngster would earn a call-up to the senior Kerala squad. And he did!

Not just did he earn the call-up, he soon made his debut in the Ranji Trophy. It was a debut to remember for more than one reason. Tom ended up picking a wicket on his very first delivery in both the innings. To add to that, he finished with six wickets in the match. Tom became one of the few players to be awarded with the Man of the Match in his debut game in the Ranji Trophy. By the time, it was evident that the speedster was in the team to stay for a long time.

During the recent Ranji Trophy Final between Kerala and Vidarbha, Tom bowled a magnificent first innings spell. He dismissed three batters in his 31 overs, including the likes of Dhruv Shorey and Akshay Wadkar. Hid dismissal to dismiss Shorey was a great delivery which forced the batter to play at the ball, but nipped away to be caught in the slip cordon by Azharuddeen.

Opportunities In IPL 2026 Auction

Eden Apple Tom might be on the cusp of a big opportunity. His performances have put him on a pedestal and he would be itching to level his game up even more. Though his domestic career has been brief, he has created tremendous impact in the games he has played. An all-rounder is a valuable commodity, especially in the shortest format and that is where he stands a chance. Scouting teams in the IPL are always on the lookout for players who can fit into the scheme of things, and Tom might be on one of those lists soon.

A huge advantage in his arsenal is the age. He is just 20-years-old, and has a bright future in front of him. His heroics in Frist-class cricket have proven enough that he will stay in the domestic circuit for a long time. Having said that, he will have to keep sharpening his skills to take his game higher. As far as the IPL is concerned, teams like the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are always on the lookout for talent. They pick the talent up and focus on nurturing them throughout a season or two.

The future of Eden Apple Tom is unknown. But one thing we know for sure is that it will be a bright one. The fast bowling all-rounder from Kerala will be on the brink of a huge opportunity, come the IPL 2026 Auction.