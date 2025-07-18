England Batter Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Fiery 139* off 60 in T20 Blast

Thanks to his extraordinary knock, Essex won the match by four wickets with four balls to spare.

England batter Jordan Cox played a fiery unbeaten knock in the T20 Blast 2025 for Essex against Hampshire at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Jordan Cox Powers Essex in High-Pressure Chase with 139* off 60 balls

In the match, Essex came out to bat in the second innings, chasing a target of 221 set by Hampshire. Essex lost their first wicket, Paul Walter, at 33/1 in 2.2 overs. After that, Jordan Cox came in to bat at No.3 and single-handedly turned the match in Essex’s favour. Michael-Kyle Pepper was dismissed for 23 runs, leaving the team at 39/2.

Cox then built a 59-run partnership with Charlie Allison, who contributed only five runs as most of the scoring was done by Cox. He later shared a 44-run stand with Matthew Critchley and another 20-run partnership with Luc Benkenstein. Essex lost one more wicket towards the end, but by then, Cox had done the job.

From one end, he completely changed the course of the match with a stunning unbeaten 139 off just 60 balls, which included 11 fours and 11 sixes, at a strike rate of 231.67. The second-highest scorer in the innings was Michael-Kyle Pepper with 23 runs.

Had Jordan Cox also gotten out, the result could have been very different for Essex. But thanks to his extraordinary knock, Essex won the match by four wickets with four balls to spare. He was deservedly named Player of the Match for his heroics.

Earlier in the match, for Hampshire in the first innings, Toby Albert scored 84 off 55 balls, Tom Prest made 41 off 24 balls, and Hilton Cartwright’s unbeaten 56 off 23 balls helped them post a total of 220/6 in their 20 overs. For Essex, Mohammad Amir and Luc Benkenstein took one wicket each, while Mackenzie Jones and Simon Harmer claimed two wickets each.

ALSO READ:

Jordan Cox Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid

Jordan Cox, with this wonderful knock and winning it for his team, must have grabbed the attention of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, as the auction for the 2026 season is later this year. Cox has made a strong case for teams to consider him because of his traits, as he is a wicketkeeper who can bat in the top order.

In the T20 Blast 2025 so far, he has scored 336 runs in nine matches at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 171.42, along with one century and a fifty to his name. The 24 year old batter has a good amount of experience in the T20 format, with 3137 runs in 144 matches, including one century where he scored an unbeaten 139 and 14 half centuries.

So even though he is young, he has valuable experience, and he is the kind of player especially one who can keep wickets that teams need. He might be one of the players franchises look to target in the auction.

