England Star Shines in the Hundred 2025 With Match-Winning Knock, Emerges As Potential Wildcard Pick for IPL 2026 Auction

In T20s, he has shown excellent form, having earlier scored 215 runs in four matches during the T20 Blast 2025.
England star Zak Crawley played a match-winning knock for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2025 against Welsh Fire at Headingley, Leeds.
In the match where Northern Superchargers were chasing a target of 144, Zak Crawley opened the innings alongside Dawid Malan. The duo added 91 runs in just 52 balls before Malan got out for 41. After that, the Superchargers lost the wicket of Michael-Kyle Pepper and were 100/2 in 62 balls. Then, skipper Harry Brook and Crawley stitched a 47-run partnership to help the team secure a win with 11 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand. Brook remained unbeaten on 25 off 15 balls, but the main match-winning innings came from Zak Crawley, who stayed from the start and scored 67* off just 38 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes, at a strike rate of 176.32. Crawley was named the Match Hero.
Earlier in the match, for Welsh Fire, Jonny Bairstow scored 42 off 23 and Steve Smith, playing his first match in The Hundred, made 29 off 18. The duo put up an opening partnership of 62, but Welsh Fire lost wickets at regular intervals after that and could only manage 143/9 in their 100 balls. For the Superchargers, Imad Wasim, Matthew Potts, and Adil Rashid took two wickets each, while Mohammad Amir and Tom Lawes claimed one wicket apiece.
Zak Crawley could be a wildcard pick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. He wasn’t part of the IPL 2025 auction, but if he registers for the upcoming one, he could be a strong option for teams looking for an aggressive opener who can score quickly during the powerplay. In the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Crawley scored 290 runs in nine matches at an average of 32.22.
Speaking of his T20 form, he has played 89 T20s, scoring 2141 runs at an average of 27.10, including one century and 11 half-centuries. In 2025, he has been in excellent form, scoring 215 runs in four matches during the T20 Blast at an average of 71.66 and a strike rate of 172.00, with two half-centuries. Now, with a 67* in the first match of The Hundred 2025 season, Crawley is showing great touch in T20 cricket. If he continues this form, IPL franchises might seriously consider him during the auction.
