SRH Player Gets Maiden T20I Call Up As Sri Lanka Announce Their Squad For Series Against Bangladesh

He has taken four wickets in six ODI appearances so far.
Sri Lanka has announced their T20I squad for the series against Bangladesh, starting from July 10. The Island nation has been hosting the Bangla Tigers for close to a month in all three formats of the game. Eshan Malinga, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has been added to the national setup.
The two teams will play three T20I matches in this series, which will begin at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. It will be followed by two more matches, on July 13 and 16, at Dambulla and Colombo, respectively.
The hosts won the Tests 1-0 while the ODI series stands levelled 1-1 ahead of the third and final match tomorrow, July 8.
98/9
97/10
148/10
154/4
Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 6 wickets
81/3
80/10
Philippines beat South Korea by 7 wickets
160/5
115/10
Indonesia beat Philippines by 45 runs
–
–
–
–
116/9
118/7
Turkey Women beat Greece Women by 2 runs
114/2
113/8
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match abandoned due to rain
156/5
90/6
Ostend Tigers beat Liege Stallions by 66 runs
113/4
112/8
–
78/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
161/6
162/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
210/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
0/0
117/10
118/4
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Karaikal Kniights by 6 wickets
–
142/4
–
–
–
–
137/6
135/9
Germany beat Tanzania by 4 wickets
17/0
109/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
SRH acquired Malinga for a massive INR 1.20 crore at the mega-auction. In the seven IPL games earlier this year, he scalped 13 wickets.
As of now, the right-arm bowler has picked up four wickets in the six ODI matches for Sri Lanka. Malinga made his debut during the New Zealand tour before the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 24-year-old can bowl in the death overs and can chip in with some toe-crushing yorkers for his team. However, he went wicketless in the first match of the ongoing ODI series. Malinga did not play the second match.
The last time Sri Lanka played in the T20I format was in January 2025 during the same New Zealand tour. They lost the series to New Zealand by 2-1. They have made only a few changes to the squad that featured in that series.
Dasun Shanaka, the former skipper and all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne, are recalled to the side. They have replaced Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Chamindu Wickramasinghe from the previous side. Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the side.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be looking to win their first-ever series win on Lankan soil. They outplayed Pakistan last year at home to win a Test series. Now, they are standing on the edge of making history in the Island nation.
ALSO READ:
Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jaffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, and Eshan Malinga.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hindukush Strikers beat Pamir Legends by 1 wickets