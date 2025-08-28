News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Unsold Last Year, Former KKR Pacer Shivam Mavi Sizzles With All-Round Display of 28(11) and 4/22 To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Unsold Last Year, Former KKR Pacer Sizzles With All-Round Display To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 29, 2025
2 min read
Unsold Last Year, Former KKR Pacer Shivam Mavi Sizzles With All-Round Display of 28(11) and 4/22 To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Shivam Mavi, who has added a different dimension to his skillset by delivering with the bat as well, once again impressed with an all-round show in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025. Playing for the Kashi Rudras against Noida Kings, the 26-year-old first flaunted his hitting abilities by whacking a quickfire 11-ball 28, striking at an explosive rate of 254.55 which included two boundaries and as many maximums. Mavi then followed it up by taking a stellar four-wicket haul to help the Rudras secure a 14-run win.

Previously in the tournament too, Mavi has given a testament to his sheer batting prowess by racking up a fifty – a fiery 54 off just 21 balls in the match against the Gaur Gorakahpur Lions. At the same time, the youngster has been consistent in his primary role as a pacer and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the league with 14 wickets in seven games at an average of 14.57.

ALSO READ:

Can Shivam Mavi find a buyer in the IPL 2026 auction?

The 2018 U19 World Cup-winning player made his IPL debut with a lot of promise with KKR that same year and stayed with them till 2022. However, he could not live up to the initial hype, managing only 30 wickets in his 32 appearances at an average of 31.40 for the three-time champions before falling out of favour which saw him not get any game since 2022.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Gujarat Titans (GT) signed him for INR 6 crore, but he remained on the sidelines without getting any match. The following year, the Lucknow Super Giants (LCSG) invested INR 6.4 crore to acquire him at the auction, but an injury prevented him from participating in the 2024 season altogether. Following this setback, Mavi went unsold during the 2025 mega auction, though he did serve as a net bowler for LSG. Now, with another auction in the offing, Mavi’s transformation along with his renewed skillset can make him a utility buy and franchises may be willing to take the punt on the youngster once more.

IPL 2026 Auction
KKR
Shivam Mavi
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Mandeep Singh Tripura Ranji Trophy Vijay Hazare Trophy Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former Punjab Kings Star Leaves Team Ahead of 2024-25 Domestic Season Despite No Clarity of New Team

He led Tripura in all formats during the 2024-25 season.
11:27 pm
Aditya Ighe
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) must look to get T Natarajan before IPL 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Eye a Potential Reunion With a Trusted Performer Ahead of IPL 2026

Once they get him, SRH will have ample flexibility.
8:44 pm
Darpan Jain
The Hundred to emulate IPL auction.

The Hundred To Emulate IPL Auction, Set For A Major Revamp Ahead of 2026 Season

Four teams could be rebranded for the next season.
6:20 pm
Sandip Pawar
Money Grewal RCB

RCB Net Bowler Claims Hat-trick In Delhi Premier League 2025, Set to attract bids in IPL 2026 auction

He had a terrific outing in the CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23) 2023-24, where he notched up 22 wickets in just four games for Delhi.
5:30 pm
Ashish Satyam
What could be the remaining purse amount for Delhi Capitals at IPL 2026 auction?

What Could Be The Purse Amount For Delhi Capitals At IPL 2026 Auction?

They had to settle for fifth place in IPL 2025.
5:09 pm
Sandip Pawar
Former SRH Bowling Coach Dale Steyn Set to Join KKR Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

Former SRH Bowling Coach Set to Join KKR Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

KKR managed only five wins in 12 league-stage matches in the IPL 2025.
5:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.