Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Shivam Mavi, who has added a different dimension to his skillset by delivering with the bat as well, once again impressed with an all-round show in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025. Playing for the Kashi Rudras against Noida Kings, the 26-year-old first flaunted his hitting abilities by whacking a quickfire 11-ball 28, striking at an explosive rate of 254.55 which included two boundaries and as many maximums. Mavi then followed it up by taking a stellar four-wicket haul to help the Rudras secure a 14-run win.

Previously in the tournament too, Mavi has given a testament to his sheer batting prowess by racking up a fifty – a fiery 54 off just 21 balls in the match against the Gaur Gorakahpur Lions. At the same time, the youngster has been consistent in his primary role as a pacer and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the league with 14 wickets in seven games at an average of 14.57.

Can Shivam Mavi find a buyer in the IPL 2026 auction?

The 2018 U19 World Cup-winning player made his IPL debut with a lot of promise with KKR that same year and stayed with them till 2022. However, he could not live up to the initial hype, managing only 30 wickets in his 32 appearances at an average of 31.40 for the three-time champions before falling out of favour which saw him not get any game since 2022.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Gujarat Titans (GT) signed him for INR 6 crore, but he remained on the sidelines without getting any match. The following year, the Lucknow Super Giants (LCSG) invested INR 6.4 crore to acquire him at the auction, but an injury prevented him from participating in the 2024 season altogether. Following this setback, Mavi went unsold during the 2025 mega auction, though he did serve as a net bowler for LSG. Now, with another auction in the offing, Mavi’s transformation along with his renewed skillset can make him a utility buy and franchises may be willing to take the punt on the youngster once more.