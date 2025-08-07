Former LSG Star Set To Be Hot Commodity in IPL 2026 Auction After Impressive Run of Form in 2025

The pacer has represented Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL previously.
Former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Matt Henry has been in tremendous form in the current year. He has been topping the wicket charts in almost every tournament or bilateral series. Henry has taken the second-most wickets in the year 2025 across all formats after Bahrain’s Rizwan Butt, who leads the list with 50 scalps. The pacer has taken 49 wickets in just 17 innings at an outstanding average of 13.51, economy of 4.56, and strike rate of 17.25. He has already taken three five-wicket hauls and two four-fors in 2025. These jaw-dropping numbers and amazing form could potentially earn him an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract in the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction.
The New Zealand speedster is currently wreaking havoc on Zimbabwe’s batting line-up. Henry claimed his sixth Test five-for on the opening day of the second Test against minnows Zimbabwe in Harare. His exceptional outing powered the Kiwis, who bundled out Zimbabwe for a meagre 125-run total. Henry returned with the figures of 5/40 from 15 overs. He dismissed both the openers, Brian Bennett and comeback man Brendon Taylor. He next got rid of Nick Welch and then sent Vincent Masekesa and Blessing Muzarabani back to the pavilion.
Notably, the right-arm seamer has also picked up six wickets in the first innings of the first Test at Bulawayo. He is currently the wicket-taker with 14 wickets in three innings, averaging 10.33.
Starting in the year 2025, Henry led New Zealand’s pace attack and took five wickets in three T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. The T20I was followed by the ODI series, where the 33-year-old pace emerged as the top wicket-taker with nine wickets in three matches, averaging 10.33. Henry took five wickets in two matches in the ODI tri-series between New Zealand, South Africa, and the hosts, Pakistan.
Henry continued his stupendous runs in the Champions Trophy 2025, playing a key role in helping the Black Caps reach the final, where the Black Caps lost to India in the final. Henry topped the wickets chart with 10 scalps in four games, averaging 16.70, including a fifer. The 33-year-old took 16 wickets in 10 matches at an impressive economy of 7.39. He maintained his magnificent form in the T20I tri-series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, taking 10 wickets in four matches, averaging 11.30 at an economy of 8.47.
Matt Henry also possesses a good amount of IPL experience, having represented LSG and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the past. His most recent season came for the Super Giants in 2024. However, he failed to live up to the expectations in the IPL 2024, managing just one wicket in four games.
Henry boasts a huge amount of bowling in crucial phases of the game. His experience of leading New Zealand’s pace bowling attack, which is relatively young, could also work in his favour. His consistency across all formats will further boost his chances to grab a potential deal in the IPL mini auction. The franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and LSG, seeking a new ball specialist, could look at Henry.
