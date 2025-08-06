News
'RCB Wale Toh Sabke Peeche' - Former Mumbai Indians Star Ambati Rayudu Brutally Trolls IPL Champions, Spills Dressing Room Secrets
indian-premier-league-ipl

’RCB Wale Toh Sabke Peeche’ – Former Mumbai Indians Star Brutally Trolls IPL Champions, Spills Dressing Room Secrets

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 6, 2025
2 min read

The teams were involved in one of the nastiest fights in IPL history.

’RCB Wale Toh Sabke Peeche' - Former Mumbai Indians Star Ambati Rayudu Brutally Trolls IPL Champions, Spills Dressing Room Secrets

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were left brutally trolled by former Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ambati Rayudu. Notably, Rayudu had played for MI between 2009-2017 before representing CSK from 2018-2023.

Speaking about sledging in the IPL on Jio Hotstar cricket talk show Cheeky Singles, which had former cricketers Ambati Rayudu and Aakash Chopra in the panel, the former weighed in on the matter with a subtle jibe at RCB.

Rayudu emphasised RCB’s mentality to sledge at almost every opponent, pioneered by their talismanic star Virat Kohli as compared to his former team MI where the attitude was a little different.

Echoing on the same lines, Rayudu said, “Generally when I used to play for MI, then the entrie dressing room would be full of people who thought that if someone says something 3-4 guys will follow them. So there was rarely anybody who would go after MI unlike RCB players who go after everyone (Woh RCB wale to sabke peeche lagte hai).”

ALSO READ:

RCB and MI were involved in one of the nastiest fights in IPL ft Kieron Pollard and Mitchell Starc

Rated as one of the most explosive fights in IPL history, the incident occurred during the 2014 season when Mitchell Starc of RCB and Kieron Pollard of MI were engaged in a fiery on-field altercation. The high-voltage match betweenthe teams took a dramatic turn during the first innings when MI was batting as the heated moment between the two players sent shockwaves across the cricketing world.

The tension erupted in the 17th over when Pollard and Rohit Sharma were at the crease. As Starc charged in to bowl, Pollard suddenly backed out, disrupting the bowler’s rhythm. An irritated Starc responded by hurling the ball aggressively toward Pollard, escalating the confrontation.

In a shocking reaction, Pollard flung his bat toward Starc, though fortunately it did not hit the Aussie, preventing a potentially dangerous situation. The two players had verbal spat afterward, making this one of the most intense face-offs ever witnessed in IPL.

