Former Mumbai Indians Star Gets Clobbered for a First-Ball Six by His Son in Franchise T20 League [WATCH]

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was welcomed by a first-ball six by his son Hassan Eisakhil in a rare father vs son moment in the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL). The incident happened during a match between the Amo Sharks and Mis Ainak Knights.
Nabi came into bowl in the ninth over of the Sharks’ innings and was dispatched for a maximum by his son. After the shot, Eisakhil could be spotted sporting a wide smile on his face as he looked at his father.
Watch the video of the incident below.
Notably, Eisakhil looked in stellar touch with the bat. After opening the innings for the Amo Sharks, he went on to register a deft fifty. The 18-year-old top-scored for his side with 52 off 36 balls, comprising five boundaries and two maximums to propel his side to 162 runs.
However, Nabi’s team eventually won the contest in the end, with five wickets and three overs left.
For the unversed, the veteran Afghanistan star had incidentally delayed his retirement to play alongside his son in international cricket. Nabi had initially decided to announce his ODI retirement after the Champions Trophy 2025 last year but had a change of heart later.
Eisakhil, on the other hand, has already played for Afghanistan at U19 level, during the World Cup back in 2024 and is one of the promising talents in the making.
Speaking of his ambitions, Nabi had said, “It’s my dream. Hopefully we can do it. He is doing very well … he is a hard worker and I’m also pushing him to do work.
The 40-year-old last featured in IPL 2024 for MI but went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction after not finding any suitors. While Nabi’s age will be a hindrance in his chances of getting another IPL contract, he plays in multiple T20 leagues across the globe and promising performances might put him in the reckoning. If targeted, he will most probably be roped in as a replacement or backup option given his versatility and experience.
