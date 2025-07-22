Former Mumbai Indians Star Gets Clobbered for a First-Ball Six by His Son in Franchise T20 League [WATCH]

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was welcomed by a first-ball six by his son Hassan Eisakhil in a rare father vs son moment in the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL). The incident happened during a match between the Amo Sharks and Mis Ainak Knights.

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 144/3 HKG 140/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 133/7 SAM 132/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 139/6 ML 134/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 211/4 RWA 99/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN 75/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 38/0 STO-W 37/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W 89/5 DIF-W 95/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W 41/10 ALZ-W 42/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 43/0 STO-W 42/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 35/5 NVR 62/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 147/8 CCC 128/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W 49/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 83/7 NBA 113/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA 147/6 NIG 109/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 47/0 MMS 216/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 192/5 SGT 180/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 162/10 MAK 168/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA 134/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Nabi came into bowl in the ninth over of the Sharks’ innings and was dispatched for a maximum by his son. After the shot, Eisakhil could be spotted sporting a wide smile on his face as he looked at his father.

Watch the video of the incident below.

A Son vs. Father moment, followed by some delightful strokes from Hassan Eisakhil to bring up his half-century. 🤩👏



President @MohammadNabi007 is being clobbered by his son, Hassan Eisakhil, for a huge six! 🙌#Shpageeza | #SCLX | #XBull | #Etisalat | #ASvMAK pic.twitter.com/YmsRmTKeGc — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 22, 2025

Notably, Eisakhil looked in stellar touch with the bat. After opening the innings for the Amo Sharks, he went on to register a deft fifty. The 18-year-old top-scored for his side with 52 off 36 balls, comprising five boundaries and two maximums to propel his side to 162 runs.

However, Nabi’s team eventually won the contest in the end, with five wickets and three overs left.

ALSO READ:

Mohammad Nabi postponed retirement to play with his son

For the unversed, the veteran Afghanistan star had incidentally delayed his retirement to play alongside his son in international cricket. Nabi had initially decided to announce his ODI retirement after the Champions Trophy 2025 last year but had a change of heart later.

Eisakhil, on the other hand, has already played for Afghanistan at U19 level, during the World Cup back in 2024 and is one of the promising talents in the making.

Speaking of his ambitions, Nabi had said, “It’s my dream. Hopefully we can do it. He is doing very well … he is a hard worker and I’m also pushing him to do work.

Will Mohammad Nabi play in IPL 2026?

The 40-year-old last featured in IPL 2024 for MI but went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction after not finding any suitors. While Nabi’s age will be a hindrance in his chances of getting another IPL contract, he plays in multiple T20 leagues across the globe and promising performances might put him in the reckoning. If targeted, he will most probably be roped in as a replacement or backup option given his versatility and experience.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.