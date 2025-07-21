Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) All-Rounder Returns to Zimbabwe Squad for Two-Match New Zealand Test Series

Zimbabwe have named their 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against New Zealand, slated to start from July 30. Notably, the series won’t be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle since Zimbabwe is not a WTC playing nation. Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Sikandar Raza has made a return to the Test side after missing out their recent long-format series against South Africa. For the unversed, he was with PBKS in IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 but unfortunately went unsold during last year’s auction and subsequently did not feature in IPL 2025.
Raza previously had featured in the one-off Test against England back in May earlier this year. He is currently leading the ODI side which is playing a tri-series comprising South Africa and New Zealand.
Apart from Raza, the batting duo of Roy Kaia and Tanunurwa Makoni also made a return.
Brian Bennett too, was amongst the names, making a comeback to the squad after missing a part of the South Africa series due to a concussion but has now been cleared for the series against the Kiwis. He was among the top performers during Zimbabwe’s drawn series in Bangladesh during April-May where he finished as the second highest run-scorer.
Notably, in the series, Zimbabwe secured their first Test win against Bangladesh since 2018. The dynamic opener was also in inspiring touch during the one-off Test against England in May, scoring a century in the first innings at Trent Bridge.
On the other hand, Ben Curran is also set to return after being on the sidelines due to a hand fracture.
The players who were part of the South Africa series but will miss the one against Black Caps are Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Wessly
Zimbabwe squad for two-match New Zealand Test series:
Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams
