Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) All-Rounder Returns to Zimbabwe Squad for Two-Match New Zealand Test Series

Zimbabwe have named their 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against New Zealand, slated to start from July 30. Notably, the series won’t be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle since Zimbabwe is not a WTC playing nation. Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Sikandar Raza has made a return to the Test side after missing out their recent long-format series against South Africa. For the unversed, he was with PBKS in IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 but unfortunately went unsold during last year’s auction and subsequently did not feature in IPL 2025.

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – SAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 189/8 AUS 190/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W 73/8 DIF-W 74/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W 58/5 ALZ-W 138/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 46/0 STO-W 45/7 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 190/7 CCC 157/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 116/8 NAJC 122/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W 138/6 MWW-W 71/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 54/2 MZW-W 53/9 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 59/3 NIG 58/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA 121/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK 135/9 OAW 137/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 203/7 BAD 199/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS 68/0 MAK 177/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Raza previously had featured in the one-off Test against England back in May earlier this year. He is currently leading the ODI side which is playing a tri-series comprising South Africa and New Zealand.

ALSO READ:

Zimbabwe get big boost with return of players

Apart from Raza, the batting duo of Roy Kaia and Tanunurwa Makoni also made a return.

Brian Bennett too, was amongst the names, making a comeback to the squad after missing a part of the South Africa series due to a concussion but has now been cleared for the series against the Kiwis. He was among the top performers during Zimbabwe’s drawn series in Bangladesh during April-May where he finished as the second highest run-scorer.

Notably, in the series, Zimbabwe secured their first Test win against Bangladesh since 2018. The dynamic opener was also in inspiring touch during the one-off Test against England in May, scoring a century in the first innings at Trent Bridge.

On the other hand, Ben Curran is also set to return after being on the sidelines due to a hand fracture.

The players who were part of the South Africa series but will miss the one against Black Caps are Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Wessly

Zimbabwe squad for two-match New Zealand Test series:

Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.