Former RCB Net Bowler Impresses in DPL 2025 in Consecutive Games; Sets Sights on IPL 2026 Auction After Going Unsold in IPL 2025

He also came for RCB trials last season.
Upcoming fast bowling sensation and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) net bowler Money Grewal has been making some noise with his fiery bowling in the ongoing edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025).
The new ball beast has looked extremely threatening in the two games he has played so far for the Central Delhi Kings. Bought for a price of INR 18 lakhs, the 24-year-old speedster is currently the third highest wicket-taker with four wickets in two games, taking two in each. Not just that, he has been extremely economical despite bowling in the powerplay overs, finishing with spells of 4-0-16-2 and 4-0-25-2.
His figures of 2/16 last night against the New Delhi Tigers also earned the speedster the player of the match award.
Last year too, the tearaway Delhi pacer player for the Central Delhi Kings and finished the season with 11 scalps from 10 games.
Apart from being a net bowler for the defending IPL champions, he also came for RCB trials previously including last season.
According to reports, he was even asked to put his name in the auction by RCB but unfortunately went unsold. Apart from RCB, he has also plied his trade in a similar capacity with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).
It remains to be seen if Bengaluru or any other franchises show an interest in him at the IPL 2026 auction later this year, but given his current performances, teams will definitely have their eye on him.
A pacer who clocks speeds of 140 kmph almost regularly has also served as a net bowler for the Australian team during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
A lethal new ball pacer is always an exciting prospect in a league like the IPL and Grewal can find other suitors at the IPL 2026 auction who might be interested in acquiring him.
Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could keep the young pacer on their radar. KKR, known for finding and backing young pacers like Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, can look to secure Money as a future talent. On the other hand, SRH are in dire need of a new ball pacer and can look for a young option with Mohammed Shami expected to be released.
