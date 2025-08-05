Former RCB Net Bowler Impresses in DPL 2025 in Consecutive Games; Sets Sights on IPL 2026 Auction After Going Unsold in IPL 2025

He also came for RCB trials last season.

Upcoming fast bowling sensation and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) net bowler Money Grewal has been making some noise with his fiery bowling in the ongoing edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025).

All matches (47) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW 25/0 PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SOM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 87/5 GUG 89/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 234/3 MEL 119/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN 169/10 PHG 173/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 72/6 PENG 104/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT 23/3 SRAK 256/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PUT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW 34/10 HTW 38/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW 30/2 BBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – MWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings

The new ball beast has looked extremely threatening in the two games he has played so far for the Central Delhi Kings. Bought for a price of INR 18 lakhs, the 24-year-old speedster is currently the third highest wicket-taker with four wickets in two games, taking two in each. Not just that, he has been extremely economical despite bowling in the powerplay overs, finishing with spells of 4-0-16-2 and 4-0-25-2.

His figures of 2/16 last night against the New Delhi Tigers also earned the speedster the player of the match award.

Money Grewal is on fire 🔥



Money Grewal | Central Delhi Kings | New Delhi Tigers | Himmat Singh | Jonty Sidhu #DPL #DPL2025 #DelhiPremierLeague #Delhi #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dZXdpp07rB — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 4, 2025

Last year too, the tearaway Delhi pacer player for the Central Delhi Kings and finished the season with 11 scalps from 10 games.

Money Grewal and RCB connect

Apart from being a net bowler for the defending IPL champions, he also came for RCB trials previously including last season.

According to reports, he was even asked to put his name in the auction by RCB but unfortunately went unsold. Apart from RCB, he has also plied his trade in a similar capacity with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

It remains to be seen if Bengaluru or any other franchises show an interest in him at the IPL 2026 auction later this year, but given his current performances, teams will definitely have their eye on him.

A pacer who clocks speeds of 140 kmph almost regularly has also served as a net bowler for the Australian team during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

ALSO READ:

Other IPL franchises that can target Money Grewal

A lethal new ball pacer is always an exciting prospect in a league like the IPL and Grewal can find other suitors at the IPL 2026 auction who might be interested in acquiring him.

Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could keep the young pacer on their radar. KKR, known for finding and backing young pacers like Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, can look to secure Money as a future talent. On the other hand, SRH are in dire need of a new ball pacer and can look for a young option with Mohammed Shami expected to be released.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.