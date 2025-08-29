Exclusive Footage of IPL Slapgate Released: Lalit Modi Reveals What Happened Between Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth

The footage of the infamous slapgate scandal that transpired in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was kept under lock for 17 years. After a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth were involved in a heated debate. After the incident took place, the live streaming was cut short for a few seconds. When it came back on, Sreesanth crying on the screen sent shockwaves through the cricket fraternity. As time passed, the two Indian players went on to share camaraderie again. But former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi finally shared the footage on Michael Clarke’s Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Watch the full video here:

More to follow…