News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

Exclusive Footage of IPL Slapgate Released: Lalit Modi Reveals What Happened Between Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: August 29, 2025
1 min read

The footage of the infamous slapgate scandal that transpired in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was kept under lock for 17 years. After a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth were involved in a heated debate. After the incident took place, the live streaming was cut short for a few seconds. When it came back on, Sreesanth crying on the screen sent shockwaves through the cricket fraternity. As time passed, the two Indian players went on to share camaraderie again. But former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi finally shared the footage on Michael Clarke’s Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Watch the full video here:

More to follow…

Harbhajan Singh
IPL
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
sreesanth
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Former KKR Star Jason Roy Wreaks Havoc With 70 off 39 in the Hundred 2025

Former KKR Star Wreaks Havoc With 70 off 39 in The Hundred 2025

He was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 auction for a massive 2.80 Crore.
12:50 pm
Ashish Satyam
RCB Star Tim Seifert Smashes Match Winning Fifty in CPL 2025, Strengthens Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

RCB Star Smashes Match Winning Fifty in CPL 2025, Strengthens Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He has scored 152 runs in four innings of CPL 2025.
9:52 am
Sagar Paul
Unsold Last Year, Former KKR Pacer Shivam Mavi Sizzles With All-Round Display of 28(11) and 4/22 To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction

Unsold Last Year, Former KKR Pacer Sizzles With All-Round Display To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction

12:34 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Mandeep Singh Tripura Ranji Trophy Vijay Hazare Trophy Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former Punjab Kings Star Leaves Team Ahead of 2024-25 Domestic Season Despite No Clarity of New Team

He led Tripura in all formats during the 2024-25 season.
11:27 pm
Aditya Ighe
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) must look to get T Natarajan before IPL 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Eye a Potential Reunion With a Trusted Performer Ahead of IPL 2026

Once they get him, SRH will have ample flexibility.
8:44 pm
Darpan Jain
The Hundred to emulate IPL auction.

The Hundred To Emulate IPL Auction, Set For A Major Revamp Ahead of 2026 Season

Four teams could be rebranded for the next season.
6:20 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.