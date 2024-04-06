Virat Kohli 113 (72): A good innings or a sub-optimal knock? Fans react to joint-slowest IPL hundred

Virat Kohli registered his eighth century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rajasthan Royals (RR), his first of the season.

Fans have given mixed opinions on Kohli’s knock, as is always the case with him.

Virat Kohli registered his eighth century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rajasthan Royals (RR), his first of the season. Coming in as an opener, Kohli amassed 113 runs in 72 balls, including 12 fours and four maximums, to take Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 183/3 in 20 overs.

He batted with his set template, which has been mighty effective in the shortest format and played throughout the innings. Kohli utilised the field restrictions in the powerplay and provided a brisk start to his team from the top.

However, the track in Jaipur kept getting lower with each over, and the spinners could restrict the batters with their variations. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled tight lines and lengths, and the pitch also provided them ample support to bring the run rate down.

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli recreates Ashwin's epic T20 World Cup leave while facing him

While RCB lost a few wickets from the other end, Kohli kept his end steady and took the innings forward at a reasonable rate. It wasn’t easy for the batters to hit boundaries, but Kohli kept the scorecard moving, even though he slowed down significantly in the second half.

Mixed reactions from fans as Virat Kohli registers the joint slowest IPL century

Virat Kohli completed his IPL century in 67 balls, the joint slowest with Manish Pandey in terms of balls, against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli couldn’t power the innings as well as he would have liked, and RCB ended on 183 despite his ton.

The pitch wasn’t as easy for the batters to hit through the line, and Kohli had to stay at one end to avoid a complete derailing of the innings. Undoubtedly, Virat could have hit more boundaries and scored more runs, but the struggle of other batters depicted the importance of his knock.

Virat later told in the innings break that the track was dry, and the batters couldn’t get under the ball. However, the dew might make batting easier in the second innings.

Fans have given mixed opinions on Kohli’s knock, as is always the case with him. While one section feels Kohli played well, the other section finds the knock below-par.

Here are some reactions:

Virat Kohli scored 23 off 15.

Next 20 balls he scored just 15 runs. This is understandable when you lose a couple of wickets from the other end, but there was no pressure at all from the other end.



This has been the issue with Kohli. The period after Powerplay#RRvRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/3J2j7AEEdV — Deepak Kumar Panda (@Deepsdkp) April 6, 2024

"off just 67 deliveries"



Ye line highlights mai Kohli bhi sunn ke hass dega. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 6, 2024

Scoring a century from 66 balls was considered a slow knock in 2012



Meanwhile King Kohli scores century from 67 balls in big 2024. Legend 🫡 #RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/eXG1AOjYJS — Dark Lord :) (@Dark_Loord_) April 6, 2024

Virat Kohli has scored the slowest century of the IPL history on Indian soil. Well done. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 6, 2024

Slowest century by an Indian in IPL



Virat Kohli - 67 balls *

Manish Pandey - 67 balls

Sachin Tendulkar - 66 balls

Virat Kohli - 63 balls

KL Rahul - 63 balls

Virat Kohli - 62 balls



Perfect definition of - Apne runs banao, Team LMAO 😭 pic.twitter.com/GnlvGhhc4H — Dev 🇮🇳 (@time__square) April 6, 2024

We saw what happened with RCB when he failed in last innings. I am going to celebrate every run Virat Kohli contributes for the team. SR merchants can stay away pic.twitter.com/P8Pj6lW4qd — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 6, 2024

Maybe a 10 more runs from Kohli but definitely not bad as people are exaggerating. There's always an exaggeration for his knocks... Rest scored some 60 in 8 overs, Can't judge other batters who faced 5-6 deliveries but Faf was average — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 6, 2024

Only Kholi fans are allowed to drop ❤#RRvsRCB

Virat Kohli - 113 off 72

Other batters - 59 off 48#KingKohli

Still Kids Call it as Selfish Knock 🤡 pic.twitter.com/U4T3WB9m65 — Misbah Ul Islam🍁 (@misbahkhan__) April 6, 2024

Virat Kohli - 113(72) , SR- 157



Rest of team members - 59(48)

SR- 122 (without extras)



Might not be his best but definitely not a poor innings — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) April 6, 2024

Seeing how the pitch behaves in the second innings will be intriguing. A conclusion on Kohli’s knock will be reached only after both teams bat.

