Virat Kohli 113 (72): A good innings or a sub-optimal knock? Fans react to joint-slowest IPL hundred

Virat Kohli registered his eighth century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rajasthan Royals (RR), his first of the season.
 Apr 6, 2024
Virat Kohli registered his eighth century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rajasthan Royals (RR), his first of the season. Coming in as an opener, Kohli amassed 113 runs in 72 balls, including 12 fours and four maximums, to take Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 183/3 in 20 overs.

He batted with his set template, which has been mighty effective in the shortest format and played throughout the innings. Kohli utilised the field restrictions in the powerplay and provided a brisk start to his team from the top.

However, the track in Jaipur kept getting lower with each over, and the spinners could restrict the batters with their variations. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled tight lines and lengths, and the pitch also provided them ample support to bring the run rate down.

While RCB lost a few wickets from the other end, Kohli kept his end steady and took the innings forward at a reasonable rate. It wasn’t easy for the batters to hit boundaries, but Kohli kept the scorecard moving, even though he slowed down significantly in the second half.

Mixed reactions from fans as Virat Kohli registers the joint slowest IPL century

Virat Kohli completed his IPL century in 67 balls, the joint slowest with Manish Pandey in terms of balls, against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli couldn’t power the innings as well as he would have liked, and RCB ended on 183 despite his ton.

The pitch wasn’t as easy for the batters to hit through the line, and Kohli had to stay at one end to avoid a complete derailing of the innings. Undoubtedly, Virat could have hit more boundaries and scored more runs, but the struggle of other batters depicted the importance of his knock.

Virat later told in the innings break that the track was dry, and the batters couldn’t get under the ball. However, the dew might make batting easier in the second innings.

Fans have given mixed opinions on Kohli’s knock, as is always the case with him. While one section feels Kohli played well, the other section finds the knock below-par.

Seeing how the pitch behaves in the second innings will be intriguing. A conclusion on Kohli’s knock will be reached only after both teams bat.

