Fastest IPL Century: Top 5 List | Players to score Fastest hundreds in IPL history

Cricket enthusiasts thrive on the electrifying moments of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and nothing quite matches the thrill of a blistering century. Over the years, the IPL has witnessed some phenomenal displays of power-hitting, with batsmen racing to reach triple figures in record time.

Travis Head went past Adam Gilchrist's record recently as he smashed the fourth-fastest century in IPL history against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru. Here's a rundown of the top five fastest centuries in IPL history:

1. Chris Gayle vs Pune Warriors India - 30 balls

The 'Universe Boss' reigns supreme atop the list of fastest IPL centuries with his scintillating innings against Pune Warriors India in 2013. Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gayle bludgeoned the opposition bowlers to all corners of the park, reaching his century off a mere 30 deliveries. His innings was characterized by mammoth sixes and ruthless boundary-hitting, leaving spectators awestruck. He finished with 175 off 66 deliveries, the highest individual score in IPL history.

2. Yusuf Pathan vs Mumbai Indians - 37 balls

In 2010, Yusuf Pathan etched his name in IPL folklore with a breathtaking century against Mumbai Indians while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Pathan's innings was a display of raw power and brute force, as he dispatched the ball with disdain, bringing up his century in just 37 balls. His explosive knock propelled Rajasthan Royals to a commanding victory and left opposition bowlers shell-shocked.

3. David Miller vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 38 balls

South African dynamo David Miller announced his arrival on the IPL stage in style with a whirlwind century against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. Batting for Kings XI Punjab, Miller unleashed a barrage of boundaries and towering sixes, reaching his century in a mere 38 deliveries. His innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression, leaving the opposition hapless and spectators in awe.

4. Travis Head vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 39 balls

Travis Head becomes the latest entrant to this elite list, hitting a 39-ball century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head was aggressive right from the word go and showcased a range of impressive shots on his way to a breathtaking century. He was ruthless with his aggression and exploited a shaky RCB bowling lineup, ending with 102 in 41 balls on April 15, 2024.

5. Adam Gilchrist vs Mumbai Indians - 42 balls

The legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist left an indelible mark on the IPL with his swashbuckling century against Mumbai Indians in 2011. Captaining Deccan Chargers, Gilchrist dismantled the opposition bowling attack with his trademark aggressive batting, reaching his century in just 42 balls. His innings was a blend of ruthless power-hitting and some classy shots, showing his ability to dominate even the best bowlers in the world.

