Heinrich Klaasen Enters List of Fastest IPL Hundreds With 37-Ball Century Against KKR in Their Final IPL 2025 Match

Cricket enthusiasts thrive on the electrifying moments of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and nothing quite matches the thrill of a blistering century. Over the years, the IPL has witnessed some phenomenal displays of power-hitting, with batsmen racing to reach triple figures in record time.

Heinrich Klaasen registered the joint third fastest hundred in IPL history as he brought up his century in 37 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league match of IPL 2025 on May 25. Here’s a rundown of the top five fastest centuries in IPL history:

1. Chris Gayle vs Pune Warriors India – 30 balls

The ‘Universe Boss’ reigns supreme atop the list of fastest IPL centuries with his scintillating innings against Pune Warriors India in 2013. Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gayle bludgeoned the opposition bowlers to all corners of the park, reaching his century off a mere 30 deliveries. His innings was characterized by mammoth sixes and ruthless boundary-hitting, leaving spectators awestruck. He finished with 175 off 66 deliveries, the highest individual score in IPL history.

2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Gujarat Titans – 35 Balls

In a sensational display of youthful talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name into cricket history by becoming the youngest player to score a century in men’s T20 cricket. Representing Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season, Suryavanshi achieved this feat against Gujarat Titans, reaching his hundred in just 35 balls—the second-fastest in IPL history and the quickest by an Indian player .

Suryavanshi’s explosive innings of 101 runs off 38 deliveries included 11 sixes and 7 fours, propelling the Royals to an eight-wicket victory. This remarkable performance not only ended a five-match losing streak for the team but also showcased the prodigy’s exceptional batting prowess .

3. Yusuf Pathan vs Mumbai Indians – 37 balls

In 2010, Yusuf Pathan etched his name in IPL folklore with a breathtaking century against Mumbai Indians while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Pathan’s innings was a display of raw power and brute force, as he dispatched the ball with disdain, bringing up his century in just 37 balls. His explosive knock propelled Rajasthan Royals to a commanding victory and left opposition bowlers shell-shocked. It was the fastest IPL hundred back then, which was later broken by Gayle and then by Suryavanshi in IPL 2025.

4. Heinrich Klaasen vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 37 Balls

Heinrich Klaasen delivered a breathtaking performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The South African wicketkeeper-batter smashed an electrifying 37-ball century, marking the fastest IPL hundred by an SRH player and the third-fastest in the tournament’s history, trailing only Chris Gayle’s 30-ball record and Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 35-ball effort earlier this season.

Klaasen remained unbeaten on 105 off 39 deliveries. This century stands as Klaasen’s second in the IPL, underscoring his reputation as a formidable force in T20 cricket. His aggressive yet calculated approach provided a much-needed boost to SRH’s campaign, even as both teams concluded their seasons without playoff berths.

5. David Miller vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 38 balls

South African dynamo David Miller announced his arrival on the IPL stage in style with a whirlwind century against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. Batting for Kings XI Punjab, Miller unleashed a barrage of boundaries and towering sixes, reaching his century in a mere 38 deliveries. His innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression, leaving the opposition hapless and spectators in awe.

6. Travis Head vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 39 balls

Travis Head becomes the latest entrant to this elite list, hitting a 39-ball century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head was aggressive right from the word go and showcased a range of impressive shots on his way to a breathtaking century. He was ruthless with his aggression and exploited a shaky RCB bowling lineup, ending with 102 in 41 balls on April 15, 2024.