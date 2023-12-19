DC IPL 2024 Auction Players’ List LIVE Updates: Players SOLD to Delhi Capitals in IPL Auction 2024, Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining and Slots Left

Live List of Players bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 Auction - live updates including final price, purse remaining, slots left and more.

Delhi Capitals have already received the boost of Rishabh Pant's comeback for IPL 2024. The franchise has even gone on to declare that Pant will be leading the side in the upcoming season, taking over the reins from stand-in skipper David Warner. Warner had stepped in last year while Pant was going through his rehabilitation from an unfortunate car accident and had to miss the season.

DC will also seek to revamp their squad in the IPL 2024 auction, after letting go of eleven players on retention deadline day.

Who is going to be the Delhi Capitals Captain for IPL 2024?

Rishabh Pant is expected to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He missed the previous season after getting injured in a freak car accident but he is fit now.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Rishabh Pant (c) Prithvi Shaw Abhishek Porel David Warner Yash Dhull Anrich Nortje Lungi Ngidi Praveen Dubey Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel(vc) Mitchell Marsh Lalit Yadav Vicky Ostwal Ishant Sharma Mukesh Kumar Khaleel Ahmed

Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 24.45 crore

Slots Remaining (Live): 7 (2 overseas)

Players Bought by DC in IPL 2024 Auction:

Probable DC Playing XI for IPL 2024:

Harry Brook (INR 4cr), Tristan Stubbs (INR 50 lakhs)

To be updated after the auction.



DC IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict

To be updated after the auction.

