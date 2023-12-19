KKR IPL 2024 Auction Players’ List LIVE Updates: Players SOLD to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Auction 2024, Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining and Slots Left

Live List of Players bought by KKR in IPL 2024 Auction - live updates including final price, purse remaining, slots left and more.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have secured the Indian Premier League (IPL) title twice but their last triumph came way back in 2014. In the last two seasons, the team finished at the seventh position, prompting a strategic overhaul by the management. Gautam Gambhir, the leader behind KKR's both the title-winning campaigns, has returned to the squad in the role of a mentor. The reset initiative commenced with a significant restructuring, involving the release of 12 players, among them notable names such as Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, and Shardul Thakur.

KKR will enter the IPL mini-auction on 19 December with a big purse.

Who will be the KKR Captain for IPL 2024?

After missing the entire previous season with an injury, Shreyas Iyer is back as the captain of KKR. Nitish Rana, who led them last season, has been appointed as his deputy. Also, Gautam Gambhir has joined KKR as their mentor.

KKR Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Shreyas Iyer (c) Nitish Rana Rinku Singh Varun Chakravarty Venkatesh Iyer Sunil Narine Andre Russell Rahmanullah Gurbaz Harshit Rana Vaibhav Arora Suyash Sharma Jason Roy Anukul Roy

Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 6.95 crore

Slots Remaining (Live): 9 (3 overseas)

Players Bought by KKR in IPL 2024 Auction:

KS Bharat - INR 50 Lakhs

Chetan Sakariya - INR 50 Lakhs

Mitchell Starc - INR 24.75 crore

Probable KKR Playing XI for IPL 2024:

To be updated after the auction.



KKR IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict

To be updated after the auction.

Follow the Indian Premier League section for all the latest updates from IPL 2024 Auction.