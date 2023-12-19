MI IPL 2024 Auction Players’ List LIVE Updates: Players SOLD to Mumbai Indians in IPL Auction 2024, Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining and Slots Left

Live List of Players bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 Auction - live updates including final price, purse remaining, slots left and more.

Mumbai Indians have always had a reputation for making news in the auction. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction, the five-time IPL winners have retained a total of 17 players and have taken some bold moves by bidding farewell to several key players, particularly from their bowling department. MI have released a notable roster of 11 players, among those are international sensations such as Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Chris Jordan.

Let's look at the strategic retentions MI did as a potential tactical overhaul for the upcoming season.

MI Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Ramandeep Singh Dewald Brevis Ishan Kishan (wk) Kumar Kartikeya Singh Arjun Tendulkar Tim David Akash Madhwal Jason Behrendorff Duan Jansen Shams Mulani Nehal Wadhera Jasprit Bumrah Vishnu Vinod Raghav Goyal Hardik Pandya (c)(Traded from GT) Romario Shepherd (Traded from LSG)

Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 12.75 crore

Slots Remaining (Live): 7 (3 overseas)

Who will be the Mumbai Indians Captain for IPL 2024?

Rohit Sharma has been removed from his position as the MI Captain. The MI management has traded Hardik Pandya in from Gujarat Titans and has announced him as the captain for the IPL 2024 season.

Players Bought by MI in IPL 2024 Auction:

Gerald coetzee - INR 5 Crore

Probable MI Playing XI for IPL 2024:

To be updated after the auction.



MI IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict

To be updated after the auction.

