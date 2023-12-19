RR IPL 2024 Auction Players’ List LIVE Updates: Players SOLD to Rajasthan Royals in IPL Auction 2024, Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining and Slots Left

Live List of Players bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024 Auction - live updates including final price, purse remaining, slots left and more.

Despite finishing fifth in IPL 2023 and missing out on the playoffs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have retained a strong core, setting the stage for strategic moves in the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Key players retained include promising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, experienced campaigners such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, pace spearhead Trent Boult and the explosive Jos Buttler.

The disappointment of the previous season has fueled the determination of the RR franchise to make some astute selections in the auction in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shimron Hetmyer Sanju Samson (c&wk) Jos Buttler (wk) Dhruv Jurel (wk) Navdeep Saini Kuldeep Sen Prasidh Krishna Yuzvendra Chahal Trent Boult Riyan Parag Ravichandran Ashwin Donovan Ferreira Kunal Rathore Adam Zampa Sandeep Sharma Avesh Khan (Traded from LSG).

Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 7.1 crore

Slots Remaining (Live): 7 (2 overseas)

Players Bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024 Auction:

Probable Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing XI for IPL 2024:

Rovman Powell (INR 7.40cr)

To be updated after the auction.



Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict

To be updated after the auction.

