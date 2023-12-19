RCB IPL 2024 Auction Players’ List LIVE Updates: Players SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL Auction 2024, Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining and Slots Left

 By Chandra Moulee Das Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 15:23 IST
LIVE RCB Players’ List

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had let go as many as 11 players, with a few of them surprising one and all. RCB has also traded Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians (MI) and will enter the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of 23.25 crores.

RCB heavily relied on their top-order batters and will be aiming for young promising talents in the IPL 2024 Auction to ease the pressure a bit lower down the order. Their bowlers, especially in the death overs, faced challenges. For IPL 2024, RCB will look to make these amends and put across a formidable side in a bid to lift their maiden IPL trophy. 

RCB Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

  1. Virat Kohli
  2. Suyash Prabhudessai
  3. Faf du Plessis(C)
  4. Vyshak Vijay Kumar
  5. Anuj Rawat (wk)
  6. Mohammed Siraj
  7. Karn Sharma
  8. Akash Deep
  9. Glenn Maxwell
  10. Mahipal Lomror
  11. Himanshu Sharma
  12. Manoj Bhandage
  13. Rajan Kumar
  14. Reece Topley
  15. Will Jacks
  16. Rajat Patidar
  17. Dinesh Karthik
  18. Mayank Dagar (Traded from SRH)
  19. Cameron Green (Traded from MI)

Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 11.75 crore 

Slots Remaining (Live): 5 (2 overseas)

Players Bought by RCB in IPL 2024 Auction: 

Alzarri Joseph (INR 11.5 cr)

Probable RCB Playing XI for IPL 2024:

To be updated after Auction.
 

RCB IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict:

(To be given after the auction)

