RCB IPL 2024 Auction Players’ List LIVE Updates: Players SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL Auction 2024, Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining and Slots Left

Live List of Players bought by RCB in IPL 2024 Auction - live updates including final price, purse remaining, slots left and more.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had let go as many as 11 players, with a few of them surprising one and all. RCB has also traded Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians (MI) and will enter the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of 23.25 crores.

RCB heavily relied on their top-order batters and will be aiming for young promising talents in the IPL 2024 Auction to ease the pressure a bit lower down the order. Their bowlers, especially in the death overs, faced challenges. For IPL 2024, RCB will look to make these amends and put across a formidable side in a bid to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

RCB Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Virat Kohli Suyash Prabhudessai Faf du Plessis(C) Vyshak Vijay Kumar Anuj Rawat (wk) Mohammed Siraj Karn Sharma Akash Deep Glenn Maxwell Mahipal Lomror Himanshu Sharma Manoj Bhandage Rajan Kumar Reece Topley Will Jacks Rajat Patidar Dinesh Karthik Mayank Dagar (Traded from SRH) Cameron Green (Traded from MI)

Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 11.75 crore

Slots Remaining (Live): 5 (2 overseas)

Players Bought by RCB in IPL 2024 Auction:

Alzarri Joseph (INR 11.5 cr)

Probable RCB Playing XI for IPL 2024:

To be updated after Auction.



RCB IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict:

(To be given after the auction)

