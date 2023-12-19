Final RCB IPL 2024 Squad: Full Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List, Playing XI, Captain, Auction price and More
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had let go as many as 11 players, with a few of them surprising one and all. RCB has also traded Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians (MI) and will enter the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of 23.25 crores.
RCB heavily relied on their top-order batters and will be aiming for young promising talents in the IPL 2024 Auction to ease the pressure a bit lower down the order. Their bowlers, especially in the death overs, faced challenges. For IPL 2024, RCB will look to make these amends and put across a formidable side in a bid to lift their maiden IPL trophy.
RCB Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:
- Virat Kohli
- Suyash Prabhudessai
- Faf du Plessis(C)
- Vyshak Vijay Kumar
- Anuj Rawat (wk)
- Mohammed Siraj
- Karn Sharma
- Akash Deep
- Glenn Maxwell
- Mahipal Lomror
- Himanshu Sharma
- Manoj Bhandage
- Rajan Kumar
- Reece Topley
- Will Jacks
- Rajat Patidar
- Dinesh Karthik
- Mayank Dagar (Traded from SRH)
- Cameron Green (Traded from MI)
Players Bought by RCB in IPL 2024 Auction:
- Alzarri Joseph (INR 11.5 cr)
- Yash Dayal (INR 5 cr)
- Tom Curran (INR 1.5 cr)
- Lockie Ferguson (INR 2 cr)
- Swapnil Singh (INR 20 lakhs)
- Saurav Chauhan (INR 20 lakhs)
Probable RCB Playing XI for IPL 2024:
If RCB bat first
- Faf du Plessis (c)
- Virat Kohli
- Rajat Patidar
- Glenn Maxwell
- Cameron Green
- Mahipal Lomror
- Dinesh Karthik (wk)
- Suyash Prabhudessai
- Reece Topley/Alzarri Joseph
- Mayank Dagar
- Mohammed Siraj
- Impact player: Swapnil Singh/Yash Dayal
If RCB bowl first
- Faf du Plessis (c)
- Virat Kohli
- Rajat Patidar
- Glenn Maxwell
- Cameron Green
- Mahipal Lomror
- Dinesh Karthik (wk)
- Reece Topley/Alzarri Joseph
- Mayank Dagar
- Mohammed Siraj
- Yash Dayal
- Impact player: Suyash Prabhudessai
RCB IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict:
(To be given after the auction)
