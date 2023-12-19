SRH IPL 2024 Auction Players’ List LIVE Updates: Players SOLD to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Auction 2024, Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining and Slots Left

Live List of Players bought by SRH in IPL 2024 Auction - live updates including final price, purse remaining, slots left and more.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a dismal outing in IPL 2023 and the franchise will look to make amends going into the IPL 2024 auction. To address the team’s shortcomings, SRH made a significant change in their coaching staff by bringing in former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori to replace Brian Lara.

As the Sunrisers looks forward to the IPL 2024 auction, the changes in coaching leadership and the retention of key players signal a fresh start and a renewed focus on achieving success in the upcoming season.

SRH Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Sanvir Singh Upendra Singh Yadav Abdul Samad Umran Malik Washington Sundar Rahul Tripathi Abhishek Sharma Bhuvneshwar Kumar Aiden Markram (c) Marco Jansen Glenn Phillips Fazalhaq Farooqi Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Mayank Markande T. Natarajan Anmolpreet Singh Nitish Kumar Reddy Mayank Agarwal Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB)

Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 5.20 crore

Slots Remaining (Live): 4 (1 overseas)

Players Bought by SRH in IPL 2024 Auction - Live Updates:

Travis Head - INR 6.80 Crore

Wanindu Hasaranga - INR 1.5 crore

Pat cummins - INR 20.50 crore

