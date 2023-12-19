Final SRH IPL 2024 Squad: Full Sunrisers Hyderabad Players List, Playing XI, Captain, Auction price and More

SRH bought a total of 6 players in the IPL 2024 Auction, taking their overall squad size to 25, and pat Cummins' record-breaking acquisition of INR 20.50 crore was the highlight of their performance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a dismal outing in IPL 2023 and the franchise will look to make amends going into the IPL 2024 auction. To address the team’s shortcomings, SRH made a significant change in their coaching staff by bringing in former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori to replace Brian Lara.

As the Sunrisers looks forward to the IPL 2024 auction, the changes in coaching leadership and the retention of key players signal a fresh start and a renewed focus on achieving success in the upcoming season.

SRH Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Sanvir Singh Upendra Singh Yadav Abdul Samad Umran Malik Washington Sundar Rahul Tripathi Abhishek Sharma Bhuvneshwar Kumar Aiden Markram (c) Marco Jansen Glenn Phillips Fazalhaq Farooqi Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Mayank Markande T. Natarajan Anmolpreet Singh Nitish Kumar Reddy Mayank Agarwal Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB)

Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 3.20 crore

Slots Remaining (Live): 0

Players Bought by SRH in IPL 2024 Auction - Live Updates:

Travis Head - INR 6.80 Crore

Wanindu Hasaranga - INR 1.5 crore

Pat cummins - INR 20.50 crore

Jaydev Unadkat - INR 1.60 crore

Akash Singh - INR 20 Lakhs

Jhatavedh Subramanyan - INR 20 Lakhs

Probable SRH Playing XI for IPL 2024:

If SRH bat first:

Abhishek Sharma

Rahul Tripathi

Mayank Agarwal

Travis Head

Aiden Markram (C)

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Washington Sundar

Abdul Samad

Pat Cummins

Mayank Markande

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

T Natarajan

Impact Player: Umran Malik/Shahbaz Ahmed

If SRH bowl first:

Abhishek Sharma

Rahul Tripathi

Travis Head

Aiden Markram (C)

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Washington Sundar

Abdul Samad

Pat Cummins

Mayank Markande

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

T Natarajan

Umran Malik

Impact Player: Mayank Agarwal

Follow the Indian Premier League section for all the latest updates from IPL 2024 Auction.