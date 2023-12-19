Final SRH IPL 2024 Squad: Full Sunrisers Hyderabad Players List, Playing XI, Captain, Auction price and More
SRH bought a total of 6 players in the IPL 2024 Auction, taking their overall squad size to 25, and pat Cummins' record-breaking acquisition of INR 20.50 crore was the highlight of their performance.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a dismal outing in IPL 2023 and the franchise will look to make amends going into the IPL 2024 auction. To address the team’s shortcomings, SRH made a significant change in their coaching staff by bringing in former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori to replace Brian Lara.
As the Sunrisers looks forward to the IPL 2024 auction, the changes in coaching leadership and the retention of key players signal a fresh start and a renewed focus on achieving success in the upcoming season.
SRH Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:
- Sanvir Singh
- Upendra Singh Yadav
- Abdul Samad
- Umran Malik
- Washington Sundar
- Rahul Tripathi
- Abhishek Sharma
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Aiden Markram (c)
- Marco Jansen
- Glenn Phillips
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
- Mayank Markande
- T. Natarajan
- Anmolpreet Singh
- Nitish Kumar Reddy
- Mayank Agarwal
- Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB)
Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 3.20 crore
Slots Remaining (Live): 0
Players Bought by SRH in IPL 2024 Auction - Live Updates:
- Travis Head - INR 6.80 Crore
- Wanindu Hasaranga - INR 1.5 crore
- Pat cummins - INR 20.50 crore
- Jaydev Unadkat - INR 1.60 crore
- Akash Singh - INR 20 Lakhs
- Jhatavedh Subramanyan - INR 20 Lakhs
Probable SRH Playing XI for IPL 2024:
If SRH bat first:
- Abhishek Sharma
- Rahul Tripathi
- Mayank Agarwal
- Travis Head
- Aiden Markram (C)
- Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
- Washington Sundar
- Abdul Samad
- Pat Cummins
- Mayank Markande
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- T Natarajan
- Impact Player: Umran Malik/Shahbaz Ahmed
If SRH bowl first:
- Abhishek Sharma
- Rahul Tripathi
- Travis Head
- Aiden Markram (C)
- Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
- Washington Sundar
- Abdul Samad
- Pat Cummins
- Mayank Markande
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- T Natarajan
- Umran Malik
- Impact Player: Mayank Agarwal
