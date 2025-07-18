News
Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith has been in sensational form in the ongoing T20 Blast 2025 while playing for Somerset.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Forgotten Australia Player a Promising Candidate for KKR at IPL 2026 Auction

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 18, 2025
3 min read

He has consistently bowled with good rhythm.

Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith has been in sensational form in the ongoing T20 Blast 2025 while playing for Somerset.

Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith has been in sensational form in the ongoing T20 Blast 2025 while playing for Somerset. He has consistently bowled with good rhythm and has been among the wickets right from the start.

He has been the leading wicket-taker in the competition so far, snaring 27 wickets at an average of 15.41 in 13 innings, including two four-wicket hauls. He has been wicketless only once and has taken multiple wickets eight times.

Meredith has always been a solid prospect, but injuries have never allowed him to settle and remain at his best. However, he has finally been at his best, showing why he is so hard to tackle.

ALSO READ:

What does Riley Meredith offer as a bowler?

Riley Meredith is mostly about pace, as he can consistently clock 145+ km/h and bowl hard lengths. He has grown up in Australia, where the decks have been fast and have made him bowl heavy balls all the time.

So, he can be a perfect choice for the middle overs, where his high pace can push batters off the backfoot and cramp them for room. Meredith has a sharp bouncer and has lately worked on slower ones.

However, he is mostly about pace, and accuracy has been encouraging in the T20 Blast 2025. IPL teams want such players since they are not readily available in the Indian domestic circuit.

Teams mostly spend money on overseas pacers who specialise in specific areas, and Meredith certainly fits the criteria. Not many middle-over enforcers are available, and the Aussie quick has previous experience playing in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders prime contenders to get Riley Meredith in IPL 2026 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a decent bowling attack in IPL 2025, but they lacked a solid middle-over enforcer. They bought Anrich Nortje, but he was mostly injured and out of form for most of IPL 2025.

Hence, they might release him to free up some budget and get a better option in the IPL 2026 auction. That’s where they can target Riley Meredith and get him for a reasonable price, as his stocks have gone down lately.

He won’t cost them much and can be a quality addition, given his recent improvement as a bowler. The decks at Eden Gardens have been quick, and KKR desperately need a bowler who can use it to their advantage.

Meredith can also give a few overs at the back end of the innings, and this will allow KKR to use a few overs of Harshit Rana in the powerplay. With top-class spinners already at the helm, the Aussie speedster can be that missing piece of the puzzle in KKR’s bowling department.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026 Auction
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Riley Meredith
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

